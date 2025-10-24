  • home icon
  "He wants kids, and I don't" - QTCinderella says she "doesn't really care about being married" to Ludwig

"He wants kids, and I don't" - QTCinderella says she "doesn't really care about being married" to Ludwig

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 24, 2025 05:56 GMT
QTCinderella says she "doesn't really care about being married" to Ludwig (Image via x.com/qtcinderella)

Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" has stated that she "doesn't really care about being married" to Ludwig. In a 50-second video posted on X, during a collaboration with Rani "Stable Ronaldo," the FaZe Clan member asked QTCinderella how long she had been in a relationship with Ludwig.

When a person off-camera asked her when she expected Ludwig to propose to her, The Streamer Awards host responded:

"(Stable Ronaldo asks, 'How long have you and Ludwig been together?') 2020. So, it's 2025. So, five years. (A person off-camera asks, 'When do you think he's going to propose?') Um, I don't know because I'm not really... I don't really care about being married. I'm not a wedding girl. (Stable Ronaldo responds, 'If he said right now will you marry me, will you say yes?) Well, we have a problem because he wants kids, and I don't. So that, we have to figure that out."
Stable Ronaldo replied:

"Really? You don't want a mini QTCinderella running around? Or a mini Ludwig?"

QTCinderella then explained why she didn't want to have children:

"I don't. I just feel like I am busy and tired now, that if I had a kid, I'd be more busy and be more tired. So... that would suck. (Stable Ronaldo asks, 'Are you hard stuck on that?') I'm not sure if I'm hard stuck on it."
QTCinderella recently responded to backlash for crediting Asmongold and Adin Ross' plans to host a streamer award function

QTCinderella made headlines on October 23, 2025, when she responded to Zack "Asmongold" and Adin Ross' plans to host a streamer award ceremony, stating that the two Kick personalities can create a "unique and special" show.

Furthermore, the Los Angeles-based personality stated that she did not see Asmongold and Adin Ross' event as a "competition" to her annual event, The Streamer Awards.

However, some netizens on X were displeased with the Twitch streamer's decision to credit Asmongold and Adin Ross. QTCinderella eventually responded to backlash over acknowledging the two content creators by writing:

"I’m giving them credit for making different content than me…. Since I’ve spent months of getting s**t from people saying they are “stealing my show and making it better” I don’t know I’m just tired I guess. Jesus Christ people. Yes I’m expected to just shut up and take bullying from thousands of people and never say my peace. I clearly don’t agree with things that either of them have said. The internet is so f**king exhausting. No you’re right. Since I addressed them doing a streamer awards I condone every statement they’ve made. I’m platforming two people that HAVE A MUCH BIGGER PLATFORM THAN MYSELF. and I’m a disappointment to all my fans for doing so. I’m so tired of the internet."
In other streamer news, Wolfe "WolfeyVGC" has announced that he is stepping away from Pokemon tournaments because of fans' inappropriate behavior.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

