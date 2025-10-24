"He wants kids, and I don't" - QTCinderella says she "doesn't really care about being married" to Ludwig

Twitch streamer Blaire &quot;QTCinderella&quot; has stated that she &quot;doesn't really care about being married&quot; to Ludwig. In a 50-second video posted on X, during a collaboration with Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo,&quot; the FaZe Clan member asked QTCinderella how long she had been in a relationship with Ludwig.When a person off-camera asked her when she expected Ludwig to propose to her, The Streamer Awards host responded:&quot;(Stable Ronaldo asks, 'How long have you and Ludwig been together?') 2020. So, it's 2025. So, five years. (A person off-camera asks, 'When do you think he's going to propose?') Um, I don't know because I'm not really... I don't really care about being married. I'm not a wedding girl. (Stable Ronaldo responds, 'If he said right now will you marry me, will you say yes?) Well, we have a problem because he wants kids, and I don't. So that, we have to figure that out.&quot;Stable Ronaldo replied:&quot;Really? You don't want a mini QTCinderella running around? Or a mini Ludwig?&quot;QTCinderella then explained why she didn't want to have children:&quot;I don't. I just feel like I am busy and tired now, that if I had a kid, I'd be more busy and be more tired. So... that would suck. (Stable Ronaldo asks, 'Are you hard stuck on that?') I'm not sure if I'm hard stuck on it.&quot;QTCinderella recently responded to backlash for crediting Asmongold and Adin Ross' plans to host a streamer award functionQTCinderella made headlines on October 23, 2025, when she responded to Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; and Adin Ross' plans to host a streamer award ceremony, stating that the two Kick personalities can create a &quot;unique and special&quot; show.Furthermore, the Los Angeles-based personality stated that she did not see Asmongold and Adin Ross' event as a &quot;competition&quot; to her annual event, The Streamer Awards.However, some netizens on X were displeased with the Twitch streamer's decision to credit Asmongold and Adin Ross. QTCinderella eventually responded to backlash over acknowledging the two content creators by writing:&quot;I’m giving them credit for making different content than me…. Since I’ve spent months of getting s**t from people saying they are “stealing my show and making it better” I don’t know I’m just tired I guess. Jesus Christ people. Yes I’m expected to just shut up and take bullying from thousands of people and never say my peace. I clearly don’t agree with things that either of them have said. The internet is so f**king exhausting. No you’re right. Since I addressed them doing a streamer awards I condone every statement they’ve made. I’m platforming two people that HAVE A MUCH BIGGER PLATFORM THAN MYSELF. and I’m a disappointment to all my fans for doing so. I’m so tired of the internet.&quot;QTCinderella @qtcinderellaLINK@coopxer I’m giving them credit for making different content than me…. Since I’ve spent months of getting s**t from people saying they are “stealing my show and making it better” I don’t know I’m just tired I guess.In other streamer news, Wolfe &quot;WolfeyVGC&quot; has announced that he is stepping away from Pokemon tournaments because of fans' inappropriate behavior.