"I don't see it as competition": QTCinderella comments on Asmongold and Adin Ross' announcement of their streamer awards show

Twitch star Blaire &quot;QTCinderella&quot; has commented on Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; and Adin Ross' announcement of their streamer awards show, saying that she &quot;doesn't see it as competition&quot; to her annual event, The Streamer Awards. On October 22, 2025, QTCinderella posted on X that there &quot;are a ton of categories&quot; that Asmongold and Adin Ross could include in their streamer awards ceremony.For context, Adin Ross recently announced that he would be collaborating with Asmongold to host a show honoring streamers. During a recent Just Chatting livestream, the co-founder of OTK (One True King) discussed plans, saying it would &quot;realistically&quot; take place by the end of December.While claiming that the two Kick content creators could make an &quot;incredibly entertaining&quot; show by including categories such as &quot;best breakup,&quot; &quot;best cancellation,&quot; and &quot;best drama,&quot; QTCinderella said:&quot;People ask me my opinion on this and tbh there are a ton of categories they could do that I think would make the show unique and special. People ask me every year to do the drama categories like: “Best breakup” “Best Cancellation” “Best Drama” Etc I actually think they could lean into that and make something INCREDIBLY entertaining that neither of them are afraid of doing. In other words I don’t see it as competition cause I know they would make a unique product.&quot;QTCinderella @qtcinderellaLINKPeople ask me my opinion on this and tbh there are a ton of categories they could do that I think would make the show unique and special. People ask me every year to do the drama categories like: “Best breakup” “Best Cancellation” “Best Drama” Etc I actually think they couldAsmongold eventually responded to QTCinderella's post, thanking her for her support:&quot;&quot;Most racist stream&quot; &quot;Biggest falloff&quot; &quot;Biggest viewbotter (very contested)&quot; &quot;Worst sponsor&quot; &quot;Best on-stream fight&quot; The possibilities are endless, ty for the support :D&quot; Asmongold wrote in response.&quot;I’m so tired of the internet&quot; - QTCinderella responds to those criticizing her for crediting Asmongold and Adin RossHundreds of netizens commented on QTCinderella's X post about Asmongold and Adin Ross' streamer awards show on Kick, with some expressing their displeasure. X user @coopxer voiced their dissatisfaction with the Los Angeles-based personality for crediting the two content creators, writing:&quot;I really love you to death and hate that you’re giving either of these two grifters credit I mean with all due respect they’re both terrible people to minorities and that’s why I’m a little shocked you’d even address this. I understand why you felt you had to.&quot; X user @coopxer said.QTCinderella responded by explaining why she acknowledged Asmongold and Adin Ross:&quot;I’m giving them credit for making different content than me…. Since I’ve spent months of getting s**t from people saying they are “stealing my show and making it better” I don’t know I’m just tired I guess. Jesus Christ people. Yes I’m expected to just shut up and take bullying from thousands of people and never say my peace. I clearly don’t agree with things that either of them have said. The internet is so f**king exhausting. No you’re right. Since I addressed them doing a streamer awards I condone every statement they’ve made. I’m platforming two people that HAVE A MUCH BIGGER PLATFORM THAN MYSELF. and I’m a disappointment to all my fans for doing so. I’m so tired of the internet.&quot;QTCinderella @qtcinderellaLINK@coopxer Jesus Christ people. Yes I’m expected to just shut up and take bullying from thousands of people and never say my peace. I clearly don’t agree with things that either of them have said. The internet is so f**king exhausting. No you’re right. Since I addressed them doing aQTCinderella made headlines on September 27, 2025, when Herschel &quot;Guy,&quot; better known as &quot;Dr DisRespect,&quot; commented on her and Rachell &quot;Valkyrae's&quot; podcast, calling them &quot;talentless.&quot;