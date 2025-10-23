  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "I don't see it as competition": QTCinderella comments on Asmongold and Adin Ross' announcement of their streamer awards show

"I don't see it as competition": QTCinderella comments on Asmongold and Adin Ross' announcement of their streamer awards show

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 23, 2025 04:48 GMT
&quot;I don
QTCinderella comments on Asmongold and Adin Ross' announcement of their streamer awards show (Image via @Asmongold, @qtcinderella, and @adinross/X)

Twitch star Blaire "QTCinderella" has commented on Zack "Asmongold" and Adin Ross' announcement of their streamer awards show, saying that she "doesn't see it as competition" to her annual event, The Streamer Awards. On October 22, 2025, QTCinderella posted on X that there "are a ton of categories" that Asmongold and Adin Ross could include in their streamer awards ceremony.

Ad

For context, Adin Ross recently announced that he would be collaborating with Asmongold to host a show honoring streamers. During a recent Just Chatting livestream, the co-founder of OTK (One True King) discussed plans, saying it would "realistically" take place by the end of December.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While claiming that the two Kick content creators could make an "incredibly entertaining" show by including categories such as "best breakup," "best cancellation," and "best drama," QTCinderella said:

"People ask me my opinion on this and tbh there are a ton of categories they could do that I think would make the show unique and special. People ask me every year to do the drama categories like: “Best breakup” “Best Cancellation” “Best Drama” Etc I actually think they could lean into that and make something INCREDIBLY entertaining that neither of them are afraid of doing. In other words I don’t see it as competition cause I know they would make a unique product."
Ad
Ad

Asmongold eventually responded to QTCinderella's post, thanking her for her support:

""Most racist stream" "Biggest falloff" "Biggest viewbotter (very contested)" "Worst sponsor" "Best on-stream fight" The possibilities are endless, ty for the support :D" Asmongold wrote in response.

"I’m so tired of the internet" - QTCinderella responds to those criticizing her for crediting Asmongold and Adin Ross

Hundreds of netizens commented on QTCinderella's X post about Asmongold and Adin Ross' streamer awards show on Kick, with some expressing their displeasure. X user @coopxer voiced their dissatisfaction with the Los Angeles-based personality for crediting the two content creators, writing:

Ad
"I really love you to death and hate that you’re giving either of these two grifters credit I mean with all due respect they’re both terrible people to minorities and that’s why I’m a little shocked you’d even address this. I understand why you felt you had to." X user @coopxer said.
Ad

QTCinderella responded by explaining why she acknowledged Asmongold and Adin Ross:

"I’m giving them credit for making different content than me…. Since I’ve spent months of getting s**t from people saying they are “stealing my show and making it better” I don’t know I’m just tired I guess. Jesus Christ people. Yes I’m expected to just shut up and take bullying from thousands of people and never say my peace. I clearly don’t agree with things that either of them have said. The internet is so f**king exhausting. No you’re right. Since I addressed them doing a streamer awards I condone every statement they’ve made. I’m platforming two people that HAVE A MUCH BIGGER PLATFORM THAN MYSELF. and I’m a disappointment to all my fans for doing so. I’m so tired of the internet."
Ad
Ad

QTCinderella made headlines on September 27, 2025, when Herschel "Guy," better known as "Dr DisRespect," commented on her and Rachell "Valkyrae's" podcast, calling them "talentless."

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications