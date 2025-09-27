Dr DisRespect calls Valkyrae and QTCinderella "talentless," describes Pokimane as an "idiot" and "socially awkward" person

YouTuber Herschel &quot;Guy,&quot; popularly known as &quot;Dr DisRespect,&quot; has called Twitch streamers Rachell &quot;Valkyrae&quot; and Blaire &quot;QTCinderella&quot; &quot;talentless&quot; while discussing their decision not to attend TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego, California. For context, Valkyrae made headlines on September 19, 2025, when she announced that she and QTCinderella would not be attending the streamer convention. She stated that she was &quot;just really uncomfortable with the world right now,&quot; adding that &quot;America is in a weird spot.&quot;On September 26, 2025, a four-minute-20-second video from Dr DisRespect's livestream surfaced on X, in which the &quot;Two-Time Champ&quot; shared his thoughts on Valkyrae and QTCinderella's decision.While wondering &quot;who was going to TwitchCon in 2025,&quot; the Doc commented on Valkyrae and QTCinderella's podcast by saying:&quot;I just don't really have much to add to it... other than the fact that who's saying it? I couldn't care less about them. Who is it? Valkyrae and QTCinderella? Whatever, like, their stupid a** podcast, and no one watches or listens to? Yikes! Disgusting. I couldn't care less about those people, man. Couldn't care less! You're talking about talentless. Poof! F**k, man! I don't know how some of these people get, like, squeezed to the cracks. I just don't know how.&quot;Dr DisRespect then name-dropped Imane &quot;Pokimane&quot; and remarked:&quot;That and what's her name? Pokiman or mane? Man? Talk about an idiot! I remember seeing Pokimane at this EA Play event. You talk about socially awkward. First off, she didn't have anyone really there to see her. Everyone was there to see the Two-Time. But they, like, made us play, I forgot what game it was, it was the first time meeting her and it's like, 'How're you doing?'... just f**king socially awkward, like, what's your f**king problem?! They're so stupid! They had a lot to say about the Two-Time last year. Didn't they? Now look. Again, now look. Bunch of scammers. Fake scammers.&quot;Timestamp - 02:12&quot;These are the people that decided to say something&quot; - Dr DisRespect says he &quot;doesn't talk about anybody, unless they talked about&quot; himAfter sharing his thoughts on Valkyrae, QTCinderella, and Pokimane, Dr DisRespect stated that &quot;those people need each other to stay relevant.&quot; While claiming that he &quot;doesn't talk about anybody, unless they talked about&quot; him, the 43-year-old said:&quot;Here's the thing with those people, too: they need each other to stay relevant. They need each other to stay relevant. That's the thing with all these people, champs, they need each other to stay relevant. They really do. I love what we're doing over here, man. We're staying in our lane. We don't, like, and again, I don't talk about anybody, unless they, you know, unless they talked about us. These are the people that decided to say something, and just, you know, so it kind of gives me like, 'Okay, good, I get to talk about them now,' that kinda thing. You know what I mean? For 30 seconds. My god! Holy s**t! I've already forgotten what we were talking about. This is how my mind, like, I've already moved on.&quot;As of this writing, neither Valkyrae, QTCinderella, nor Pokimane have responded to Dr DisRespect's recent comments.