Asmongold predicts the end of TwitchCon after Emiru allegedly gets assaulted at convention

Prominent internet personality Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; has predicted the end of the popular streamer convention, TwitchCon, after Emily &quot;Emiru&quot; allegedly got assaulted at this year's event. For context, on October 17, 2025, a 10-second video went viral on Reddit, X, and TikTok in which a person approached and appeared to grab Emiru while she was hosting a meet and greet session.Thousands of netizens have shared their thoughts on the incident, with many expressing concern about the security measures implemented by the convention organizer, Twitch.Asmongold also commented on the situation via an X post, expressing his belief that TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego &quot;will be&quot; and &quot;should be&quot; the &quot;last year of TwitchCon&quot;:&quot;I think this will be (should be) the last year of Twitchcon&quot; When one X user stated that &quot;no woman&quot; should attend the convention, the former OTK (One True King) member responded:&quot;(X user @Cryptmommy1 writes, 'No woman should go to Twitch con.') I tried to say this and warn people but I was accused of &quot;victim blaming&quot; Hopefully the virtue signaling was worth more victims Twitch alone is responsible for this, with how lax they have been with security, anyone could have seen this happening&quot;Zack @AsmongoldLINKI think this will be (should be) the last year of Twitchcon I tried to say this and warn people but I was accused of &quot;victim blaming&quot; Hopefully the virtue signaling was worth more victims Twitch alone is responsible for this, with how lax they have been with security, anyone could have seen this happeningWhat did Twitch say about streamers' safety at TwitchCon 2025?On October 8, 2025, Twitch issued a public statement via a blog post outlining the steps they took to ensure the safety of streamers at TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego. While claiming that &quot;robust security measures were in place throughout the venue,&quot; the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform stated that the security planning included &quot;multiple layers of protection&quot;:&quot;Our security planning includes multiple layers of protection, with both visible and behind-the-scenes measures in place. While we don’t disclose some security details to maintain the integrity of our operations, attendees can expect to see armed and uniformed law enforcement presence and other security personnel throughout the venue, including plainclothes personnel.&quot;Twitch also elaborated on the &quot;attendance policies&quot; for the convention attendees:&quot;Participants are required to comply with all events policies and standards. To purchase a ticket at TwitchCon, you must have an active Twitch account. Indefinitely suspended users cannot purchase a ticket, and we have processes in place to quickly identify persons attempting to evade our entry policies. During the event, individuals who are found to be out of compliance with our Events Code of Conduct will be removed from the venue and may be barred from participating in future Twitch events, including TwitchCon.&quot;As of this writing, Twitch has not issued a statement regarding the alleged assault on Emiru at TwitchCon 2025.