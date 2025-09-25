TwitchCon 2025 San Diego: Dates, ticket cost, streamer lineup, and more details

Popular streamer convention TwitchCon is returning to America this year, this time in San Diego, California. Twitch has officially announced that TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego will begin on October 17, 2025, and conclude two days later on October 19, 2025. The convention will take place at the San Diego Convention Center, located at 111 Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101.The three-day pass for the event costs $249 and includes exclusive perks such as a one-month free trial of Twitch Turbo and a 10-year anniversary emote.Single-day tickets for the event are also available, with the following price structure:Friday, October 17, 2025 - $169Saturday, October 18, 2025 - $169Sunday, October 19, 2025 - $159Readers can purchase tickets for TwitchCon 2025 San Diego by clicking here.According to the website, there are some guidelines and restrictions that attendees should be aware of. These include:&quot;TwitchCon is open to all ages, but ticket buyers MUST be 13+. A person under 18 years of age is considered a minor and must be accompanied by their parent/legal guardian or an adult authorized by the parent/legal guardian to attend TwitchCon. That adult must have their own TwitchCon ticket. If you would like to purchase a ticket for your child that is under 13, please first buy your own adult ticket, then select the child ticket add-on during checkout. Minors may be restricted from being able to access content, products and/or services that are for 18+ so please plan accordingly.&quot;&quot;Tickets are limited to one (1) per Twitch account, other than as listed in the Shared Channel section of this FAQ. Tickets are not refundable, exchangeable, transferable, or replaceable if lost or stolen. In the event that Twitch cancels TwitchCon, all ticket holders will be refunded. You are required to bring a government issued photo ID that matches the legal name and age you provided during registration.&quot;List of streamers confirmed to be attending TwitchCon 2025, San DiegoIn addition to the commencement date and ticket pricing, Twitch has announced a list of streamers and content creators who will attend TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego.The list of streamers is as follows:CinnaDeusAmirEmiruExtraEmilyFanfanFarrahrizedFuslieJessuKreekCraftLudwigMaya HigaSajamSwaggTheSushiDragonAldo_geobbno$ThePrimeagenPearlescentMoonDeshaeFrostNagzz21EsfandTVMrsChimChimYugi2xYoshimyanimpulseSVPobelterSakura ShymkoN3onDougDougAmouranthCyrTubboLilAggyCaroline KwanPirate SoftwareArkyAriaSakiConnorEatsPantsCottontailVAxQcTinakittenLilyPichuWill NeffMarlonMishNihachuBadBoyHaloMasayoshiHexiNiceWiggWhile the streamers mentioned above will be attending the convention, Rachell &quot;Valkyrae&quot; recently announced that she and Blaire &quot;QTCinderella&quot; will not be attending TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego because of security concerns.