"Literal video evidence of her sexually assaulting somebody": Asmongold and xQc react to Nina Lin's actions towards FaZe Silky's assistant

Popular Twitch streamers Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; and Felix &quot;xQc&quot; have reacted to the recent controversy surrounding Nina Lin, also known as &quot;NinaDaddyIsBack.&quot; For those unaware, Nina Lin made headlines on October 23, 2025, after videos of her interaction with FaZe Silky's assistant, Said, went viral on Reddit and X.During a collaboration with Zoe Spencer, Nina Lin appeared to grab Said, while Spencer appeared to twerk on him. In another moment from the livestream, Lin and Spencer were seen carrying Said to a room and placing him on the bed, while Nina Lin said:&quot;Hey, yo, cut the cameras. Cut the cameras! Yo, cut the cameras, bro. Zoe, do your s**t.&quot;Nina Lin eventually claimed that &quot;no one sexually assaulted&quot; Said during a conversation with Josh &quot;FaZe YourRAGE.&quot; She added:&quot;No. So, the whole Said thing, no one SA'd (sexually assaulted) Said. That's why, today, I'm actually looking for Said. I'm going to talk to him. He definitely felt disrespected. As a person, me, I take accountability for what I do. If you dead-a** felt disrespected, I didn't know, so you've got to let me know. If you did, I will always apologize. But for him to walk around, say all that crazy s**t, you've got to think what Said is thinking, too. Who wants to walk around being called that? That's embarrassing for him as a guy.&quot;Asmongold shared his thoughts on the situation by saying:&quot;What a disgusting f**king b**ch. Really. Why is this b**ch on the platform right now? There is a literal video evidence of her sexually assaulting somebody. Really. Like... what is this? What is going...&quot;&quot;Reverse the roles&quot; - xQc comments on Nina Lin and Zoe Spencer's actions towards Said in viral videoDuring a livestream on October 22, 2025, xQc reacted to the clip mentioned above, showcasing Nina Lin and Zoe Spencer's actions towards FaZe Silky's assistant, Said. Describing a &quot;one-to-one scenario&quot; while watching the video, the former Overwatch pro said:&quot;Chat, but now reverse the roles. Hold on, now. Okay? Some girl is cornered. Okay? And then, some guy pulls out his f**king [unintelligible] long sausage. Okay? And starts to, 'Oh!' Oh, now I'm weird. Oh, now the chat says, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!' Now chat thinks I'm weird for saying that. Something happens, I reverse the roles, now I'm the one that's weird. I didn't even say anything. I didn't do nothing. I presented a one-to-one scenario. 'How's that the same?' How's that not the same? Explain how it's not the same?&quot;Timestamp - 04:04In other streamer news, Blaire &quot;QTCinderella&quot; recently commented on Asmongold and Adin Ross' announcement of their streamer awards show, saying that she &quot;does not see it as competition&quot; to her annual event, The Streamer Awards.