What did Nina Lin allegedly do to FaZe Silky's assistant, Said? Controversy explored

Twitch streamer and TikToker Nina Lin, also known as &quot;NinaDaddyIsBack,&quot; has garnered attention on social media after she responded to claims that she sexually assaulted FaZe Silky's assistant, Said. For context, on October 22, 2025, a video surfaced on X in which Nina Lin and Zoe Spencer were seen interacting with Said during a livestream.At one point, Lin appeared to grab Said, and Zoe Spencer appeared to twerk on him. Said eventually ran out of the room, and Spencer remarked:&quot;You trying to block the n**** from getting a**. You weird. [FaZe Silky responds, 'He don't want it, bro!'] He did not tell you that.&quot;In another segment from the livestream, Nina Lin and Zoe Spencer were seen carrying Said and placing him on a bed, with Lin saying:&quot;Hey, yo, cut the cameras. Cut the cameras! Yo, cut the cameras, bro. Zoe, do your s**t.&quot;In a now-deleted X post made through his alternate account, @saidburner, Said addressed the situation by writing:&quot;i've been vocal about the situation originally and nobody cared. it took me a lot to talk about it again and for the third time it has hurt me once again where it'll take me time to heal from it again. i've been invalidated by the other parties. which don't realize what it did.&quot;Said's now-deleted X post made through his alternate account on October 22, 2025 (Image via X)&quot;That's embarrassing for him as a guy&quot; - Nina Lin responds to claims that she sexually assaulted FaZe Silky's assistant, SaidTwitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Josh &quot;YourRAGE&quot; recently interacted with Nina Lin live on stream, asking about the situation between her and Said. While claiming that &quot;no one sexually assaulted&quot; FaZe Silky's assistant, the New Yorker said:&quot;[YourRAGE asks, 'So, what if he says, 'I feel like you did some s**t wrong.''] No. So, the whole Said thing, no one SA'd (sexually assaulted) Said. That's why, today, I'm actually looking for Said. I'm going to talk to him. He definitely felt disrespected. As a person, me, I take accountability for what I do. If you dead-a** felt disrespected, I didn't know, so you've got to let me know. If you did, I will always apologize. But for him to walk around, say all that crazy s**t, you've got to think what Said is thinking, too. Who wants to walk around being called that? That's embarrassing for him as a guy.&quot;Nina Lim lies about SA'ing another person and says it's embarrassing for a man to be sexually assaulted byu/XiXiWiiPee inLivestreamFailWhile Nina Lin has denied allegations of sexual assault, Zoe Spencer has not addressed the situation involving Said.