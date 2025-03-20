"You do OnlyF*ns?": Twitch streamer Jinnytty opens up about US customs officer asking her inappropriate question

Twitch streamer Jinnytty has spoken out about a US customs visa officer asking her an inappropriate question upon her return to the country. On March 19, 2025, the content creator hosted an IRL stream from Austin, Texas, and collaborated with fellow Twitch streamer EsfandTV.

While detailing her experience at customs after landing in the United States, Jinnytty elaborated on what the customs officer said when he inquired about her "extraordinary skills." She said:

"You know what they said? They said like, 'So, what is your extraordinary...' it's called extraordinary visa or something. 'So, what's your extraordinary skills?' So, I was like, 'I just travel around the world.' You know what they said, though? They said, 'So, what's your extraordinary skills? What, you do OnlyF*ns? He literally said that. So rude, right? That's kinda rude, though. I said no. I said, 'No, I don't do OnlyF*ns.'"

EsfandTV jokingly stated that Jinnytty should have said that she has a presence on the adult platform. He also admitted that the customs officer's question was inappropriate:

"That's so funny. You said yes, right? You should've said yes. (Jinnytty responds, 'Really?') I think that's really bad. I think, like, the normalization and the acceptance of just... I think that is so weird. That is so weird to me. That's so inappropriate."

The South Korean personality added:

"That's so inappropriate! He was like, 'So, what's your extraordinary skills? What, you do OnlyF*ns? I'm like, 'No, I don't do OnlyF*ns. I have YouTube and Twitch and stuff.' But damn, that was crazy, though! That was a crazy thing to say."

Timestamp - 09:07:41

Jinnytty went viral last year after receiving a $10k donation from a fan who wanted her to go on a cruise ship trip

Jinnytty made headlines in February 2024, when a video surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, showing her receiving a $10,000 donation from a fan.

The viewer, named Kwichang86, gave the streamer an "early birthday gift" that would let her go on a cruise ship trip. A few moments later, the individual donated more money to the 32-year-old and instructed her to call them off-stream.

Expressing her surprise at the situation, Jinnytty remarked:

"What just happened?! What just happened? What did you do, Kwichang? Wait, what?!"

Jinnytty is a well-known Twitch streamer specializing in Just Chatting and IRL content. She currently boasts over a million followers and averages 4,240 viewers per stream.

