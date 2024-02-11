"10k to buy friendship?" - Twitch streamer Jinnytty receiving $10,000 donation to go on cruise ship leaves fans shocked

Popular Twitch streamer Jinnytty has gone viral on social media after receiving a $10,000 donation. While interacting with her audience during a livestream on February 10, 2024, the content creator received a donation message from a viewer named "Kwichang86." They gave Jinnytty $10,000 as an "early birthday gift" so that she could go on a cruise ship trip.

They wrote:

"That's why, for your early birthday gift, I give you $10,000 USD. You're going to take us on a cruise ship of your choice of two options. Chinese Yangtze River or 14 days around NZ."

Expressing her surprise at the situation, the Twitch streamer exclaimed:

"What just happened?! What just happened? What did you do, Kwichang? Wait, what?!"

The viewer donated once again, telling Jinnytty to give them a "call off-stream." They added:

"I give you the cash so that you have the freedom to choose the journey and time you wish to travel. Give me a call off-stream sometime, if you want to see my deep blue ocean eyes. You know how to find me. Just start with a DM."

The content creator's clip was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with Redditor u/Main-Calligrapher982 commenting:

"Who are these people? 10k to buy friendship? How? Why? LMAO."

[Timestamp: 4:15:44]

"I would never feel comfortable with people giving me that much money" - Fans believe Twitch streamer Jinnytty receiving a $10,000 donation from a viewer was "scary"

Redditor u/Main-Calligrapher982's comment on the Twitch streamer receiving $10k donation(Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Jinnytty is one of the most popular Just Chatting and IRL content creators, having joined Twitch in 2017. At the time of writing, the Twitch partner boasted over 989k followers and averaged 4,416 viewers per stream.

On February 11, 2024, the South Korean personality went viral on Reddit after she received a $10,000 donation from a viewer, prompting responses from over 415 netizens. According to Redditor u/iwontcomeback30, PayPal allegedly blocked a user who made large donations to a Twitch streamer:

Redditor u/iwontcomeback30's comment(Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Reddit user Achro shared a series of messages written by a viewer who donated $10,000 to Jinnytty, describing them as "scary":

Meanwhile, Redditor u/Dantesdominion remarked that they would be uncomfortable after receiving a large sum of money from a stranger. They added:

"I would never feel comfortable with people giving me that much money. That's the kind of s**t where they definitely have gone off the deep end and are expecting things in return. F**k that s**t. Save your money and do something better with it for your own sake."

Redditor u/Dantesdominion's comment on the Twitch streamer's clip(Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

This isn't the first time the Twitch streamer Jinnytty has gone viral on social media. Last year, on February 5, 2023, Jinnytty was left in tears after being robbed during an IRL broadcast from Chile.