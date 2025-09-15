"You're an evil man": Twitch moderator allegedly threatens to take his own life after Marlon bans him

Twitch streamer Marlon recently revealed that a long-time moderator had supposedly threatened to end his own life after he was apparently banned by the Twitch streamer. In a clip taken from his Twitch broadcast, the streamer can be seen reading out messages supposedly sent in by the aforementioned moderator.Describing the messages the moderator had sent him, Marlon said:&quot;You texted me... a verse from the Bible saying, 'Do not take advantage of a hired worker who's poor and needy.' Thanks for taking advantage of me. Now, will take my own life in GTA, and my parents can ask you why. You can tell them why I killed myself, thanks... Hope you feel good knowing you made someone kill themselves, Evil. Evil as f**k. You're an evil man. You a a**hole type sh**. My life will fall into your hands. Taking pills right now.' And then I posted a story of my monitor's turning off, and he says, 'Cool, probably because you turned your back on someone who cared. Knew you would turn on me.'&quot;Marlon prematurely ends broadcast after former moderator threatens to end their lifeWithin the clip, Marlon claimed that the individual had sent him an image of the pills that he was supposedly about to consume in an attempt to end his own life. The individual also stated that it would be Marlon's fault if he were to pass away after having the medications.Continuing to read out the messages, Marlon said:&quot;And he dead a** sends me pictures of pills saying, ''cause you think banning a long time mod is cool, but when I die from there, just know it's your fault and I hope it bothers you'... Respectfully, Troy, I pray to God right now so you don't do anything with your life at all. I pray that you don't. That's insane, but also... I don't really know what's going on.&quot;Subsequently. Marlon ended up concluding his Twitch broadcast early, with him writing the following in his Twitch chat:&quot;Im sorry that energy just scares me fr very weird to me putting another mans life in my hands.&quot;In other news, FaZe Clan has officially released a list of all its current members while concurrently distancing itself from its former members owing to the ongoing controversy involving Rain and Temperrr.