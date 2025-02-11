"You're way bigger than this": Plaqueboymax says Kendrick Lamar should not have dissed Drake at the Super Bowl halftime show

A major highlight of every Super Bowl in recent history has been the halftime show, and in 2025, Californian rapper Kendrick Lamar took the spotlight by performing numbers from his latest album, and concluding his set with his award-winning track and Drake diss song, Not Like Us. Regarding this, Twitch streamer Plaqueboymax felt that Kendrick should have explored other parts of his discography.

Essentially, Max believed that Lamar was above his recent viral tracks centered around his long-standing feud with Canadian rapper Drake. This is especially because Kendrick has a plethora of critically acclaimed music, built over 20 years:

"Kendrick, you're way bigger than this. This is the Super Bowl... 'he probably gonna do this one-time,' bro he way better than [being] just a ni**a who dissed Drake."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The streamer also acknowledged that the trend nowadays is to see Drake fumble, referencing the viral diss, and particularly, a line relating to allegations of pedophilia made by Lamar:

"I know ni**as wanna see Drake fall... it's a great moment, ahh 'A minorrr...', but like, bro."

He then went on to provide examples of Kendrick's illustrious songs, including 2012's Money Trees and m.A.A.d city, claiming the rapper had every opportunity to play these songs instead of his more recent releases.

Plaqueboymax speaks on Kendrick Lamar performing Not Like Us at the Super Bowl stadium

After this, Plaqueboymax pointed out how the crowd may have been slightly unenergetic, that is, until Not Like Us dropped:

"Not Like Us come on, the stadium erupt, it do, it erupted. Ni**as was singing that 'A minor' sh*t like a b*tch."

For context, the track, which was released on May 4, 2024, rapidly ascended to become a cultural phenomenon, achieving remarkable commercial success and widespread acclaim.

Upon its release, Not Like Us debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Lamar's fourth chart-topping single. The song shattered multiple streaming records on Spotify, including the highest single-day streams for a hip-hop track with 12.8 million plays and the most streams in a week by a rapper, totaling 81.2 million.

Plaqueboymax then wrapped up his monologue, clarifying that, personally, Lamar's half-time performance wasn't as great. In addition, he showed love for his favorite rapper Playboi Carti, expressing that if he had taken center stand at the show, the energy in the stadium would've been better:

"That sh*t wasn't it to me. It wasn't it to me. I feel like he could've did his sh*t way better. Uhm, I genuinely think a Carti half-time show would've been better."

In other news, Plaqueboymax faced significant harassment on social media due to clips of him circulating across the internet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback