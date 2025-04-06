"Your parents have a mental illness": Asmongold says "every trans kid is actually a victim of a parent with a mental illness"

A video of popular Just Chatting streamer Zack "Asmongold" saying that "every trans kid" is a "victim" of a parent with "mental illness" has surfaced on social media. On April 6, 2025, X user @Awk20000 posted a 33-second clip from the content creator's recent Twitch livestream.

In it, Asmongold appeared to respond to a live viewer's comment about a person being "groomed." According to the Austin, Texas-based personality, if a child is "fed a lot of propaganda" and "messaging," they are a "victim" of a parent who suffers from "mental illness."

He elaborated:

"'You're going to be groomed for sure.' No, no, and that's a good point. Right? It's that why I said as an adult is because if you're a kid and, like, you get fed a lot of propaganda, like, messaging, I feel like every... so, every trans kid is actually a victim of a parent with a mental illness. That's what I believe. You've got a kid that's 17, right? I mean, it's a little bit more... it's, like, not really as definitive. But, like, if you have a kid that's like pre-puberty and they're trans, your parents have a mental illness. That's it."

Netizens had a lot to say about the streamer's opinions.

"Now, Asmongold, you're going to get in trouble again." X user @normposter wrote.

"How f**king dumb. Its absolutely possible for a kid to experience some type of gender dysphoria without a parent's influence. He's just pushing more right wing bulls**t." X user @BathoryDusk remarked.

"I'm seeing deja vu. Hope this doesn't get him a ban." X user @Barbatasz posted.

"He's making the people who associate with him look horrible every day" - Tyler1's girlfriend Macaiyla slams Asmongold for his opinions on trans children and their parents

Streamer and Tyler "Tyler1's" girlfriend, Macaiyla, has chastised Asmongold for his opinions on trans children and their parents.

While recalling an incident when the former OTK (One True King) member called her out for her views on the transgender community, Macaiyla stated that Zack was making people who associate with him "look horrible."

She wrote:

"Didn’t this re*ard literally s**t talk me a year ago because I made a comment about trans people but now he’s saying this s**t? Wasn’t his whole premise that I’m making my partner look bad but now he’s making the people who associate with him look horrible every day too lol?????"

Macaiyla's reaction to the streamer's clip (Image via @macaiyla/X)

In other news, Asmongold stated that he believes Donald Trump's recent tariff announcement will ultimately work out.

