"YOUR PLAYER BASE DESERVES BETTER": xQc slams NBA 2K over "cheater epidemic"

Streamer Felix &quot;xQc&quot; recently criticised Visual Concepts' NBA 2K video game franchise, mentioning how the game's quality has been marred by a wave of cheating issues. The Cronus Zen is a prime example of how certain players gain an unfair advantage by modifying controllers to automate nearly perfect stick shooting, leading to abnormally precise timing and green releases.On September 1, 2025, Felix took to X and emphatically commented on the &quot;cheater epidemic.&quot; He called out NBA 2K for failing to create measures to shut down Zen users:&quot;YO @NBA2K, THERE IS NO WAY THAT IN 2025 THERE ARE NO SOLUTIONS TO THE CHEATER EPIDEMIC. EVERY SINGLE LOBBY IS RIDDLED FULL OF ZEN USERS.&quot;xQc @xQcLINKYO @NBA2K THERE IS NO WAY THAT IN 2025 THERE ARE NO SOLUTIONS TO THE CHEATER EPIDEMIC. EVERY SINGLE LOBBY IS RIDDLED FULL OF ZEN USERS. THE GAME IS UNPLAYABLE HOW IS THIS ACCEPTABLE? YOUR PLAYER BASE DESERVES BETTER 🗣️Furthermore, he spoke about how this undue modification causes the game to be &quot;unplayable&quot; for those seeking an honest competitive environment. He also urged the developers behind the game to make stern changes:&quot;THE GAME IS UNPLAYABLE. HOW IS THIS ACCEPTABLE? YOUR PLAYER BASE DESERVES BETTER.&quot;While NBA 2K issued a hotfix to specifically target Zen aim in early 2021, cheaters have seemingly found a workaround since the community continues to witness repeated instances of suspiciously perfect aim.Adin Ross explains the use of Cronus Zen to xQcOn August 31, 2025, during an NBA 2K26 gameplay livestream on Kick with xQc and Cheesur, Adin Ross explained how Zen consistently gives cheaters the best shot possible:&quot;('How do you cheat in this game though?,' asked xQc) It's a Zen, so, like, it automatically greens every shot you have. ('It's like an aimbot for shooters, literally,' said Cheesur).&quot;After Felix asked why the Zen problem had become so prominent, Ross explained that the game's parameters do not adequately punish players for this advantage. He also claimed that a majority of streamers have become a part of the problem:&quot;They don't ban anybody for it, and 90% of the streamers are using it.&quot;Ross remained positive that the cheaters would eventually be flushed out:&quot;The truth will come out, though. If people want it to, you know?&quot;In other news, during a Kick stream to raise money for the Team Water initiative, MrBeast jokingly told xQc to &quot;kill himself&quot; after the latter expressed his disapproval of Feastables.