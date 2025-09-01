  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "YOUR PLAYER BASE DESERVES BETTER": xQc slams NBA 2K over "cheater epidemic"

"YOUR PLAYER BASE DESERVES BETTER": xQc slams NBA 2K over "cheater epidemic"

By Vishnu Menon
Published Sep 01, 2025 17:55 GMT
xQc criticizes NBA 2K (Images via Getty)
xQc criticizes NBA 2K (Images via Getty)

Streamer Felix "xQc" recently criticised Visual Concepts' NBA 2K video game franchise, mentioning how the game's quality has been marred by a wave of cheating issues. The Cronus Zen is a prime example of how certain players gain an unfair advantage by modifying controllers to automate nearly perfect stick shooting, leading to abnormally precise timing and green releases.

Ad

On September 1, 2025, Felix took to X and emphatically commented on the "cheater epidemic." He called out NBA 2K for failing to create measures to shut down Zen users:

"YO @NBA2K, THERE IS NO WAY THAT IN 2025 THERE ARE NO SOLUTIONS TO THE CHEATER EPIDEMIC. EVERY SINGLE LOBBY IS RIDDLED FULL OF ZEN USERS."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Furthermore, he spoke about how this undue modification causes the game to be "unplayable" for those seeking an honest competitive environment. He also urged the developers behind the game to make stern changes:

"THE GAME IS UNPLAYABLE. HOW IS THIS ACCEPTABLE? YOUR PLAYER BASE DESERVES BETTER."

While NBA 2K issued a hotfix to specifically target Zen aim in early 2021, cheaters have seemingly found a workaround since the community continues to witness repeated instances of suspiciously perfect aim.

Ad

Adin Ross explains the use of Cronus Zen to xQc

Ad

On August 31, 2025, during an NBA 2K26 gameplay livestream on Kick with xQc and Cheesur, Adin Ross explained how Zen consistently gives cheaters the best shot possible:

"('How do you cheat in this game though?,' asked xQc) It's a Zen, so, like, it automatically greens every shot you have. ('It's like an aimbot for shooters, literally,' said Cheesur)."

After Felix asked why the Zen problem had become so prominent, Ross explained that the game's parameters do not adequately punish players for this advantage. He also claimed that a majority of streamers have become a part of the problem:

Ad
"They don't ban anybody for it, and 90% of the streamers are using it."

Ross remained positive that the cheaters would eventually be flushed out:

"The truth will come out, though. If people want it to, you know?"

In other news, during a Kick stream to raise money for the Team Water initiative, MrBeast jokingly told xQc to "kill himself" after the latter expressed his disapproval of Feastables.

About the author
Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications