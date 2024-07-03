YouTuber Boogie2988 apologizes after cryptocurrency scam controversy and claims he will try to help those affected by it

A few days after Boogie2988, real name Steven Jay Williams, addressed cryptocurrency scam allegations levied against him by content creators like Coffeezilla, the YouTuber has apologized to his community and anyone else affected by his endorsement of Faddy Coin.

For context, on June 27, 2024, Boogie2988 made a post on his social media account, promoting a cryptocurrency organization 'pump.fun' and launching the Faddy Coin. Coffeezilla, who is known for exposing scams online, called the streamer out in a video and noted how the cryptocurrency in question had lost 90% of its value on June 28, 2024.

On July 2, 2024, Boogie2988 officially posted an apology on his X account. On top of asking for forgiveness from fans who lost money on their investment, he said he would try to "do more than just apologize" and make "them whole":

"If any fan comes forward and can show me they lost money on that coin I will gladly apologize to them. I will try to do more than just apologize and see what else I can do to make you whole."

"I had every coin I owned deleted": Boogie2988 claims to have deleted all the Faddy Coins he owned, talks about refunding people affected by scam

The apology (Image via @Boogie2988/X)

Cryptocurrency scams have become quite common on the internet in the past few years. Popular online personalities have come under a lot of scrutiny for endorsing and then bailing on crypto projects after raising money from their fanbases.

Coffeezilla has been at the forefront of exposing those accountable for cryptocurrency rug pulls and other scams online. He was the driving force behind the backlash against Logan Paul's CryptoZoo controversy. This is why his criticism of Boogie2988 led to the YouTuber addressing the allegations against him last week.

While Boogie2988 did not overtly apologized to his community in his statement last week, his latest post on X is much more compassionate to those affected by his endorsement of Faddy Coin. On top of claiming that he was going to try and help people get their money back, he also announced that he deleted all of the coins that he had, insinuating that he no longer has a horse in the race:

"I had every coin I owned deleted from the internet and burnt. I proved this to Mutahar and coffee and you can see that publicly. I did not wish to profit from selling this coin and I never did. And if anyone actually lost money on this sh*t I am genuinely sorry."

Boogie2988 encouraged those affected to reach out:

"Come forward, show our devs the wallet and transactions and we will do what we can do to make you whole."

He also took responsibility for all that had transpired and gave credit to Coffeezilla for helping him understand why what he did was wrong:

"Coffee has explained to me in depth why he believes that was wrong and I understand. It’s why I deleted all videos and tweets, deleted my coins, and agreed with him not to promote it."

It remains to be seen how this whole thing pans out with those who lost money on Faddy Coin.

