YouTuber CameronF305 denies resurfaced allegations of sexual assault days after releasing "Content Cop" about iDubbbz

YouTuber CameronF305 has responded to allegations of sexual assault, which reemerged a year later amid his recent release of a Content Cop video focused on YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz." To those unaware, Content Cop is a YouTube video series originally made by iDubbbz in the mid-2010s, aiming to critique content creators on their behavior on- and off-screen.

CameronF305 posted a Google Doc on his X account, addressing the reemerged allegations and denying them completely. Clarifying his stance on the matter and particularly making a mention of a video made on the matter by YouTuber FPS DIESEL, CameronF305 wrote:

"I knew that eventually this would come up, and I initially thought that since many of these allegations had already been disproven in the past (this is a situation from around a year and a half ago) that I wouldn’t need to respond... Regarding the allegations last year, I have never sexually assaulted anyone, Diesel has implied he doesn’t believe I was some sort of predator in his original video, and the girl involved said I never sexually assaulted her."

Further, he stated that he was not involved in any grooming alongside game developer and former colleague YandereDev:

"I in no way condone YandereDev’s behaviour. I left the project once I learned the full extent of his actions. For context, I had been a fan of Yandere Simulator since I was 11. In late 2019 (when I was 15), I joined the project as a Composer / Production Assistant, slowly working my way up to Lead Composer...Fast-forward to September 2023, these allegations come out, YandereDev lied to me claiming this girl, “Anne,” had told him she was of legal age. Since I considered Alex a friend and had believed he had been misrepresented in the past, I initially believed him."

"I was saying no": Alleged leaked voice call showcases CameronF305 being accused of sexual assault

In an alleged voice call between CameronF305 and the alleged victim, Anne, the two can be heard talking about their sexual encounter, which the latter implied was non-consensual. In a clip of the supposed voice call, Anne asks:

"He said that you did nothing wrong?...From a legal standpoint, I was saying no and I was scared, and that I didn't want to?"

To which CameronF305 replied:

"No, just in the sense of us having sex, and secondly hurt you... Once I heard you say stop, I put you down... Maybe I wasn't hearing correctly but I'm telling you that I did not hear the word stop until I did, I put you down, and I felt awful because you were... like squirming a bit."

Calling him out for his terminology, Anne said:

"Squirming, you're going to call it squirming? I was hitting you... What the f**k?!"

He then responded, stating that despite his not having the intention to hurt Anne, the matter should stay between the two and not be made public:

"Well, obviously, I was not intending to do something bad to you, and I feel bad about it, but that's between us and that's not going to be public."

