YouTuber SomeOrdinaryGamers calls out Nintendo fans for "defending rising prices" after the Switch 2 Direct Showcase

YouTuber and Internet drama commentator Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" has made a post on X in which he criticized the Nintendo community for "defending" the recently revealed price for the second generation of the company's signature handheld console, the Switch 2. The new console is set to be released alongside the latest addition to Nintendo's iconic kart racing series, Mario Kart World.

Ad

Calling out the community through his post on X, SomeOrdinaryGamers wrote:

"The Nintendo community is insane for defending rising prices."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Normalizing a bad price increase": SomeOrdinaryGamers comments on the prices of Nintendo's digital titles amid Switch 2 release

While the Switch 2 itself is going to be sold for $449, purchasing a bundle with Mario Kart World would set the buyer back by $499. However, if one were to purchase the digital standalone copy of the game upon release, it would cost them $80. Nintendo will begin taking pre-orders for the Switch 2 on April 9, 2025.

Ad

The new Switch 2 is set to have a number of improvements over its predecessor, with improved Joy-Cons 2, a larger and clearer display, as well as mouse functionality in the Joy-Cons 2.

The recent upward shift in the prices of digital game copies has sparked much discussion within the streaming community. Former GameSpot editorial director and video games journalist Jeff Gerstmann has also recently reacted to the price announcement for Mario Kart World's digital copy.

Ad

SomeOrdinaryGamers claimed that the price increase was a deliberate attempt by Nintendo to "normalize" a price increase:

"Nintendo has done this to clearly start normalizing a bad price increase and use market factors as cover. Don’t believe me, just google Mario inflation."

Apart from the price of the base console as well as the Mario Kart World bundle, the MSRP for key accessories including the AC Adapter, All-In-One Carrying Case, Carrying Case and Screen Protector, Camera, and others have been announced as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback