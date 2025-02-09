YouTuber Summoning Salt claims to have set a world record by beating Mike Tyson in Punch-Out!! under two minutes

YouTube content creator Summoning Salt has seemingly set a world record by becoming the first to beat the notoriously difficult in-game character that resembles legendary boxer Mike Tyson in Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!!, a game released in the 1980s. This took the YouTuber only two minutes. As he claimed through a post on X, the achievement was attained after over 75,000 attempts.

Announcing his victory through a post on X, SummoningSalt wrote:

"I just became the first person ever to beat Mike Tyson in under 2 minutes."

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Trying for this for over 4 and a half years": Summoning Salt explains process behind setting supposed world record in Punch-Out!!

Expand Tweet

Summoning Salt is a YouTuber who dives deep into the history, world records, and obscure lore behind older games, such as Mario Kart DS, Tetris World, Super Mario 64, and others. Through a thread on X, Summoning Salt explained the effort it took for him to beat Mike Tyson in Punch-Out!!.

The YouTuber mentioned that it took him a whopping four and a half years to beat the in-game Mike Tyson character in this manner and that his in-game moves had only between one in seven to ten thousand chance of being successfully inputted within the timeframe required by the game:

"I've been trying for this for over 4 and a half years. This fight required 21 frame perfect punches (1/60th of a second), 10 frame perfect dodges, as well as luck that has somewhere around a 1/7,000 - 1/10,000 chance of occurring. It took me over 75,000 attempts."

Further, he stated that despite the possibility of the record being beaten one day, he would not like to pursue it any further as it would simply be based on the probability of him getting "luckier" towards the end of the fight with the in-game Mike Tyson:

"This record will be beaten one day, but I have no intentions of lowering it more. The main difference between this and a faster record would be getting luckier at the end of the fight."

In other news, Twitch streamer Ludwig recently unpacked a new Pokeman pack during a broadcast on the Amazon-owned website. The streamer pulled a first-edition Dark Dragonite card, which, if graded PSA 10, can sell for between $2.5K and $3.1K.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback