Yung Filly speaks out for the first time since denying allegations of sexual assault

UK YouTuber and rapper Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, better known online as "Yung Filly," has finally spoken to the media since his sexual assault allegations in Perth, Australia. The content creator was seen leaving Perth Magistrates Court yesterday (March 11, 2025), during which he briefly opened up to the media stationed outside.

Ad

The YouTuber was in a seemingly good mood. Speaking to the hoard of reporters outside, he said:

"Afternoon, afternoon. (One of the reporters asked, 'How are you feeling?') There's a couple, brother. Afternoon, afternoon, enjoy the weather, man, it's a lovely day."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Did Yung Filly deny the sexual assault charges?

Reports have confirmed that Yung Filly, the popular UK YouTuber, has pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault charges filed against him last year. He has been in Australia since September 2024 and was extradited to Perth in October following the allegations.

For those unaware, the YouTuber was accused of multiple violations. Here are the charges (all of which he has denied):

Ad

Four counts of sexual penetration without consent

Three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm

One count of impeding a person’s normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on or to their neck

The court case will continue, with Yung Filly set to appear before the state's higher district court on June 13, 2025. He is currently out on bail, which he was granted in October 2024 under the conditions that he remain in Western Australia and report to the police station regularly.

Ad

Has Yung Filly posted anything on his socials?

Since the controversy, Yung Filly has mostly kept to himself. The YouTuber was previously seen arriving at the local police station but refused to speak until Tuesday, when he left the court. He has also completely halted all social media activity.

The YouTuber has over 2.9 million followers on Instagram but is not on X. Due to his ongoing legal case, he has not been active on social media. While he has a significant presence on YouTube, he has naturally refrained from uploading any content or using his channel to share his side of the story.

Filly and Chunkz (Beta Squad member) co-hosted The Chunkz and Filly Show podcast on YouTube, but the channel has also remained inactive. Chunkz has confirmed that due to the legal case surrounding Filly, he is unable to comment on the situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback