Beta Squad to return in March 2025, confirms Chunkz

One of the UK's most popular YouTube groups, Beta Squad, could return this month (March). For those unaware, the group has been in a hiatus for over eight months, the last video on their official YouTube page being on June 23, 2025.

That break, however, could be coming to an end. In a TikTok video uploaded by JD Sports, Amin "Chunkz," one of the group's five members, announced they would "be back in March". The YouTuber also hinted that they have already filmed some new videos ahead of their comeback:

"We will be back in March. Funnily enough, I can give you some exclusives. I've been watching back some clips and some content that we've been filming 'cause they are gonna come out very soon, and I could tell you right now, you guys are gonna be so happy, man. Genuinely. Like, the videos are incredible. I'm smiling because I'm dead serious."

Why did Beta Squad go on a hiatus? Reasons explored

Fans of the Beta Squad will be aware that the group hasn't uploaded a video in over eight months. However, that hiatus is ending soon, as Chunkz recently announced their return this month.

In June 2024, the group announced their break on their page, explaining that the hiatus was due to their desire to improve the quality of their videos. Kenny, one of the members, said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, there is no trailer this week. Unfortunately, we are gonna be taking a break. It's needed. I feel like we're burnt out the ideas."

Adding to this, he said:

"We feel like the break is needed 'cause you know, we need to take a step back, to work out the way to improve the quality of the videos."

(Timestamp: 33:27)

One of the group's regular collaborators, Yung Filly, will likely not be making any appearances, as he is still in Australia after being charged with sexual assault in Perth.

While the Beta Squad has not made any official comments about him, Chunkz — who previously co-hosted a podcast (The Chunkz and Filly Show) with Filly — revealed last year that they would be discontinuing the podcast due to the legal case.

