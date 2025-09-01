Sidemen Inside USA: Premiere date, co-hosts, and other details explored

Sidemen have officially announced when the United States version of their show, Inside, will premiere on Netflix. For those unfamiliar, Inside is a reality show where prominent influencers, streamers, content creators, and internet personalities compete for a grand prize of £1,000,000. The first season debuted on June 9, 2024, and featured popular content creators, such as Joe Weller, Roberto &quot;Fanum,&quot; and Morgan &quot;AngryGinge.&quot;On August 31, 2025, Sidemen took to X to reveal that Inside USA will premiere on Netflix on September 21, 2025. It was also announced that Fanum will return to the show, this time as a host, alongside YouTube and Twitch star Rachell &quot;Valkyrae&quot; as a co-host.Furthermore, Inside USA will feature 12 contestants competing for a million dollars over the course of seven days.In a one-minute-19-second trailer, Olajide &quot;JJ,&quot; better known as &quot;KSI,&quot; provided details about the show, saying:&quot;Welcome, Fanum and Valkyrae! Inside is coming to America! 7 days, 12 Insiders, and a prize fund... turn your head to your right, you will see a briefcase with $1 million! But every time the Insiders are tempted, money comes out of the pot. So, I want you to make sure they spend, and spend, and spend! Bring me back as much money as possible!&quot;Pokimane and Sketch announced a hiatus from livestreaming in early 2025, leading fans to speculate about their participation in Sidemen Inside USBack in March 2025, Twitch streamer Imane &quot;Pokimane&quot; announced on X that she would be taking &quot;a lil break from the internet&quot; to &quot;work on some things.&quot; She wrote:&quot;need a lil break from the internet 🥹 gonna take some time away, work on some things, and come back when i’m feeling recharged! see you soon 🫶🏻&quot;On the same day (March 23, 2025), Kylie &quot;Sketch,&quot; a popular Just Chatting, IRL, and gaming content creator, announced that he was going on a two-week hiatus from the internet. He said:&quot;Guys, I will have to go away for a little while, and I can't tell you why. But it will start on Sunday, okay, it's not jail. I'm not getting arrested, I don't have a warrant. Please don't think I have a warrant. Going to be out of the area for a while so I won't be able to get some for at least two weeks. Okay? Two weeks bro.&quot;The streamers' announcements, which appeared to come at the same time, prompted fans on X to speculate that they might be participating in Sidemen's Inside US. However, as of this writing, there is no confirmation of Pokimane and Sketch's involvement in the reality show.