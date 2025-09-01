  • home icon
Sidemen Inside USA: Premiere date, co-hosts, and other details explored

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Sep 01, 2025 07:17 GMT
Sidemen Inside USA: Premiere date, co-hosts, and other details explored
We explore some important details about Sidemen Inside USA (Image via x.com/sidemeninside)

Sidemen have officially announced when the United States version of their show, Inside, will premiere on Netflix. For those unfamiliar, Inside is a reality show where prominent influencers, streamers, content creators, and internet personalities compete for a grand prize of £1,000,000. The first season debuted on June 9, 2024, and featured popular content creators, such as Joe Weller, Roberto "Fanum," and Morgan "AngryGinge."

On August 31, 2025, Sidemen took to X to reveal that Inside USA will premiere on Netflix on September 21, 2025. It was also announced that Fanum will return to the show, this time as a host, alongside YouTube and Twitch star Rachell "Valkyrae" as a co-host.

Furthermore, Inside USA will feature 12 contestants competing for a million dollars over the course of seven days.

In a one-minute-19-second trailer, Olajide "JJ," better known as "KSI," provided details about the show, saying:

"Welcome, Fanum and Valkyrae! Inside is coming to America! 7 days, 12 Insiders, and a prize fund... turn your head to your right, you will see a briefcase with $1 million! But every time the Insiders are tempted, money comes out of the pot. So, I want you to make sure they spend, and spend, and spend! Bring me back as much money as possible!"
Pokimane and Sketch announced a hiatus from livestreaming in early 2025, leading fans to speculate about their participation in Sidemen Inside US

Back in March 2025, Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" announced on X that she would be taking "a lil break from the internet" to "work on some things." She wrote:

"need a lil break from the internet 🥹 gonna take some time away, work on some things, and come back when i’m feeling recharged! see you soon 🫶🏻"
On the same day (March 23, 2025), Kylie "Sketch," a popular Just Chatting, IRL, and gaming content creator, announced that he was going on a two-week hiatus from the internet. He said:

"Guys, I will have to go away for a little while, and I can't tell you why. But it will start on Sunday, okay, it's not jail. I'm not getting arrested, I don't have a warrant. Please don't think I have a warrant. Going to be out of the area for a while so I won't be able to get some for at least two weeks. Okay? Two weeks bro."
The streamers' announcements, which appeared to come at the same time, prompted fans on X to speculate that they might be participating in Sidemen's Inside US. However, as of this writing, there is no confirmation of Pokimane and Sketch's involvement in the reality show.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
