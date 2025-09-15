Squeezie's GP Explorer 3 F4 racing event: Date, livestream link, list of participants, and more

French Twitch streamer Lucas &quot;Squeezie&quot; has announced that he will be hosting the third iteration of his GP Explorer Formula 4 racing event. The French streamer originally began his GP Explorer Formula 4 racing series back in 2022. A second iteration of the event was held in 2023. These two events were massive hits on both Twitch as well as the event's own website, attracting a million live spectators overall both times.Now, the event is making a comeback after a year-long hiatus and will be broadcast live on Twitch once again. According to a post made on X by Squeezie, the event will premiere on October 4, 2025, and conclude the following day, October 5, 2025.Accompanying the caption in the post was the official trailer of the event, which confirmed the participants of this year's iteration of the event. The twenty-four streamers expected to partake in the event are:Samsung Team: Sch and BillyAndros Be Nuts! Team: Mastu and TheodortSol de Janeiro Team: Lea Elui and MaghlaThe Crew Motorfest Team: Ludwig and M. ReevesLego Racing Team: Djilsi and MaximeLofi Girl Team: Gotaga and NikofDurex Team: Houdi and AnymeAlpine Team: Ana and KaatsupCupra Team: Karchez and AnderErborian Team: Cocottee and BagheraSubway Team: Mister V and PLKNetflix Team: Amine and SqueezieInterested fans can visit Squeezie's Twitch channel on the aforementioned days to catch the event live.Who were the previous winners of Squeezie's GP Explorer F4 events?Squeezie's first GP Explorer event, originally featuring twenty-two streamers, was won by the NordVPN Vilebrequin racing team, with Sylvain and Pierre being the drivers. Meanwhile, the second iteration of the event was won by the Oscaro team, with Depielo and Valouzz being the designated drivers.Ludwig, who is a participant of this year's event, recently commented on the flavor of YouTuber Jimmy &quot;MrBeast's&quot; Feastables Chocolate Milk while trying out the chocolate milk from various brands.