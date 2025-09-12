"That tastes like s**t from a b*tt": Ludwig's comments about MrBeast's Feastables Chocolate Milk go viral

YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig has gone viral on social media for his comments about Jimmy &quot;MrBeast's&quot; Feastables Chocolate Milk. On September 11, 2025, a one-minute-one-second clip from Ludwig's recent IRL broadcast was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.In it, the Los Angeles-based personality hosted a blind taste segment featuring well-known chocolate milk brands, including MrBeast's most recent release. After testing products from Fairlife, Yoo-Hoo, Trumoo, and Lucerne Dairy Farms, Ludwig tried Feastables Chocolate Milk and remarked:&quot;Hold up, let me keep going. (The streamer drinks Feastables Chocolate Milk) Whoa! That tastes like s**t from a b*tt. (The streamer drinks Lucerne Dairy Farms' product) F**k! Okay. The milk in this one (Lucerne Dairy Farms) tastes good. I think the milk in this one's good. It's a little bit sludgy. It tastes a little bit thick, which I'm not a big fan of. This one (Feastables Chocolate Milk) tastes kind of like a Spirit Halloween store. This one tastes like they put oregano in it. This one tastes f**king crazy, bro! (The streamer drinks Feastables Chocolate Milk again) I don't like that one. That one's the worst so far.&quot; Ludwig blind tastes Mr Beast's chocolate milk by u/MarkoSeke in LivestreamFail Fans on the streamer-focused subreddit had a lot to say about Ludwig's opinions.&quot;Saying “that tastes like a spirit Halloween store” is such a solid serve.&quot; Redditor u/nickhalf wrote.&quot;He should do the same with the pokimane cookies with vitamin d in them&quot; Redditor u/yeenevalose stated.&quot;He didn't even cleanse his palate between sips, the other ones must be combining and creating a horrible flavor that masks how good Mr Beast's chocolate milk tastes.&quot; Redditor u/Fabulous-Employee105 commented.&quot;I swear, I'm not doing it to s**t on Jimmy&quot; - Ludwig says his review of Feastables Chocolate Milk was &quot;genuine&quot; and &quot;honest to god&quot;At the one-hour mark of his livestream, titled 🚨🐮CANCELLING MR BEAST AND EXPOSING THE TRUTH, Ludwig removed the cover that concealed the various chocolate milk brands he tried during his blind taste test.While claiming that his review of the Feastables Chocolate Milk was &quot;genuine&quot; and &quot;honest to god,&quot; the Mogul Money Live host said:&quot;Bro, I swear, I'm not doing it for the clip. I swear, I'm not doing it to s**t on Jimmy. It was a genuine, honest to god taste test. Was I right about the Straus? I was right! Dude, I swear on everything, bro! I swear on everything, I gave it the most god's honest taste test I could give it. I swear on everything! I promise you. 'You said poop from a b*tt.' (The streamer drinks Feastables Chocolate Milk) Yeah, it's bad!&quot;Timestamp - 01:00:32As of this writing, MrBeast had not responded to Ludwig's comments about Feastables Chocolate Milk.