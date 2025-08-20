"It's my call": Ludwig responds to N3on ranting about not getting invited to Streamer Games 2025

YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig has responded to Ragnesh &quot;N3on's&quot; recent rant about not getting invited to the Streamer Games 2025. For context, N3on made headlines on August 18, 2025, when he addressed his community after they labeled him a &quot;loser&quot; for not collaborating with popular Twitch streamers after switching to the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.While claiming that content creators &quot;don't want him,&quot; the Indian-American personality questioned why he wasn't invited to Ludwig's Streamer Games:&quot;Every streamer on Twitch is in the Streamer Games, but me. Why the f**k did I not get an invite, bro? Can someone please tell me, bro?! They don't want me! These motherf**kers don't want me in here, bro! I'm telling you, why did I not get an invite? You guys think it's me, it's not me. I'm down to do s**t with anyone, bro. And this isn't a diss or anything. Ludwig, I f**k with you.&quot;Ludwig responded to N3on's comments during a recent livestream, admitting that he &quot;doesn't know&quot; him and that they &quot;genuinely shared one word.&quot; While claiming that he &quot;takes a risk&quot; by inviting certain content creators to his events, the Mogul Money Live host said:&quot;...And attack on anyone. But, like, it's my call. I'm fronting it. I'm taking a risk. I don't know N3on. We've shared genuinely one word. (The streamer watches a TikTok video showing what N3on said about not getting invited to Streamer Games 2025) What do you mean, we don't want you? What are we talking about?&quot;&quot;If you weren't invited, don't ask to go&quot; - Ludwig reacts to N3on's comments about being unwated by Twitch streamers after not getting invited to Streamer Games 2025The conversation continued with Ludwig responding to N3on's citation of AMP Duke Dennis' alleged claims that if someone is not invited to an event, they should attend regardless of the circumstances.Ludwig responded by saying that it becomes &quot;a lot less enjoyable&quot; to invite someone to a future event if they &quot;make a big stink&quot; about not being invited.&quot;It's the opposite! If you weren't invited, don't ask to go. And then don't go on a stream, saying why wasn't I invited? And it makes it way harder to invite people, not directed at anyone in particular. But if people make a big stink about not getting invited, it makes it a lot less enjoyable to invite that person in the future. It's the same energy and feeling as when your mom forces you to invite somebody you don't like to your birthday party...as opposed to you genuinely wanting them there.&quot;N3on has yet to respond to Ludwig's recent statements.