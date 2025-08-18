  • home icon
"They don't want me": N3on responds to his fans calling him "loser" for not collaborating with popular Twitch streamers

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 18, 2025 09:47 GMT
N3on responds to his fans calling him "loser" (Image via twitch.tv/n3on)

Ragnesh "N3on" has responded to his fans' criticisms about him not collaborating with popular Twitch streamers after switching to the Amazon-owned platform. In a 44-second video posted on X, N3on addressed his community after his followers called him a "loser" for not collaborating with other Twitch content creators.

Using Ludwig Ahgren's "Ludwig's Streamer Games" as an example, the 20-year-old stated that personalities on the platform "don't want" to team up with him.

N3on elaborated:

"...Guys talk about, you know, I've seen the Twitter comm, they're like, 'Yo! It's crazy how you're streaming with all these celebrities over the streamers. You came to Twitch to not stream with any Twitch streamers. You're a loser. You're a loser. You're a loser.' Whatever it is. Yo, brother, they're doing the whole Streamer Games. Right? Everyone streamer on Twitch is in the Streamer Games, but me. Why the f**k did I not get an invite, bro? Can someone please tell me, bro?! They don't want me! These motherf**kers don't want me in here, bro!"
also-read-trending Trending

The Indian-American personality then expressed his belief that Twitch streamers did not want him to be a part of their events, adding that he "wouldn't force himself" to collaborate with them:

"I'm telling you, why did I not get an invite? You guys think it's me, it's not me. I'm down to do s**t with anyone, bro. And this isn't a diss or anything. Ludwig, I f**k with you. All these people, I f**k with you. I just, you know, I don't get... no one wants me to be a part of anything, bro. So, I'm not going to force myself in, bro. Whoever wants to stream with me, let's do it, bro! I am down!"
N3on announces 24-hour stream with J Balvin and DJ Snake in Vietnam

During the same broadcast, N3on announced that he will be collaborating with J Balvin and DJ Snake in Vietnam. Providing details about the special livestream, the content creator said:

"24 hours stream, me, DJ Snake, and J Balvin, it's going to be a f**king movie! We're down there to do whatever! Whatever! 24-f**king-hours! He's him, bro! This motherf**ker is him, bro! It's happening to all the cultures. I talked to Snake on the phone, he's ready! It's going to be a movie."
N3on made headlines in August 2025 when Samantha "Sam" Frank announced that she had broken up with him.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
