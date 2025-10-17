  • home icon
  "Taken wildly out of context": Matt Walsh defends Young Republicans after Politico's leak of alleged racist texts

"Taken wildly out of context": Matt Walsh defends Young Republicans after Politico's leak of alleged racist texts

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Oct 17, 2025 01:50 GMT
Am I Racist? Movie Premiere - Source: Getty
Am I Racist? Movie Premiere - Source: Getty

American political commentator Matt Walsh recently backed Young Republicans after the American political digital newspaper Politico leaked some alleged racist texts. According to The Guardian, some leaders of Young Republican groups throughout the US are reportedly facing major backlash after some of their racist and highly offensive messages in private group chats were revealed by Politico.

On Wednesday, October 15, the American right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh took to his official X account and quipped:

“If you actually read that Politico hit piece you’ll see that many of the messages are being taken wildly out of context. For example, the guy who said’“I love Hitler’ was clearly being sarcastic. It’s explicitly meant to be a sarcastic joke. And yet Politico put that quote in the headline of the article and conservatives are lining up to offer denunciations.”
The 39-year-old podcast host, in his tweet, added:

“How in the hell is anyone on the Right still falling for this trick? How have you not learned by now to take absolutely nothing from the leftist media at face value, ESPECIALLY if it’s a blatant political hit piece?”
According to The Guardian, on Tuesday, Politico revealed 2,900 pages of leaked chats from a Telegram group chat involving Young Republican leaders. The chats reportedly included racist and offensive language.

While the Democratic and Republican politicians denounced the language used in the chat and criticized the group, the Young Republican National Federation has reportedly called for resignations. The Kansas Young Republican group has also been shut down, and individuals who were involved in the racist chat have also lost their jobs.

Matt Walsh denounces Politico’s leak of alleged texts as “fundamentally dishonest”

On October 15, Matt Walsh continued his defence of Young Republicans in a follow-up tweet. The Matt Walsh Show host wrote:

“He was saying ‘yeah I’m so right wing, I guess I love Hitler.’ Basic sarcasm of a kind deployed by right wingers all the time. I have ‘theocratic fascist’ in my bio. Clearly a sarcastic joke. Again: Politico made this the HEADLINE of the piece. Fundamentally dishonest. Nobody on the Right should be giving it any credibility.”
Meanwhile, in an article published on October 16, Time Magazine reported that the Vice President of the US, JD Vance, is seemingly downplaying a leak of thousands of leaked messages from Young Republican leaders.

Vice President JD Vance (Image via Getty)
Vice President JD Vance (Image via Getty)

While the leaks sparked immediate backlash from several lawmakers, Time Magazine reported that the Vice President brushed off the messages and turned to criticize Democratic Virginia Attorney General candidate Jay Jones. This came after Jones was called out for allegedly proposing a hypothetical scenario around Todd Gilbert in messages he sent in 2022.

For the unversed, the messages obtained by Politico were reportedly sent by leaders of various Young Republican National Federation groups. The messages appeared to show that the leaders of those groups praised Adolf Hitler, made jokes about gas chambers, slavery, rape, and referred to Black people as monkeys and “the watermelon people.”

Meanwhile, the Young Republican National Federation reportedly has groups across the country and includes roughly 15,000 members. The chats obtained included messages from leaders of those groups, including in Kansas, New York, Arizona, and Vermont.

