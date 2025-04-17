The ever-changing world of RuneScape Dragonwilds continues to captivate both seasoned explorers and curious newbies alike. Twitch has become the best platform for watching action unfold in real time. The release of Dragonwilds, a thrilling new update, has revived the community's appetite for high-risk, high-reward games.

The title launched into Early Access on Steam on April 15, 2025. It has multiple modes, like solo and multiplayer co-op, with a group of up to 4 players. Players must gather supplies, build shelters, and improve their skills to face the Dragon Queen and her henchmen. Dragonwilds is set for a full release in early 2026.

Here are the top RuneScape Dragonwilds Twitch streamers as of April 16, 2025, ranked according to their hours watched.

Top 4 Runescape Dragonwilds Twitch streamers in April 2025

4) Emiru

Emiru playing RuneScape Dragonwilds (Image via Twitch/@emiru)

Emiru is known for her interest in gaming, cosplaying, and engaging personality. Initially starting with League of Legends, which helped her rise to fame, the streamer expanded her content to various gaming titles. She is also known for collaborating with fellow streamers. Her Twitch channel has accumulated over 1.75 million followers.

Emiru surprised her audience by diving into the world of RuneScape Dragonwilds. Her personality seems to fit well with the game's lore-rich objectives and dangerous PvP areas. As Emiru looks for rare drops or avoids PKers, she adds a unique and entertaining twist to her RuneScape Dragonwilds streams.

Emiru has streamed the game for 2 hours and 53 minutes and accumulated 52K hours watched.

3) LIRIK

Twitch streamer LIRIK is well-known among gamers. His immersive gaming streams helped him gain the traction he needed to boost his career. Even though he doesn't show his face, he creates an entertaining experience for his audience. LIRIK's storytelling skills have helped him become one of the most respected and enduring streamers. Currently, his Twitch channel has over 3.98 million followers.

LIRIK has brought in a laid-back but immersive style to RuneScape Dragonwilds. The streamer's sharp commentary turns his gameplay into engaging content. He is one of the most consistent and entertaining names on Twitch, and his latest RuneScape Dragonwilds streams prove that.

LIRIK streamed the game for 3 hours and 55 minutes and accumulated a total of 93K hours watched.

2) Shroud

Shroud is a Canadian streamer and former esports player who started streaming full-time in 2018. His Twitch channel has a following of over 11 million. Initially, he played Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professionally. He has also excelled in titles like PUBG, Valorant, and Apex Legends.

Currently, Shroud is one of the most popular FPS players in the community, and his latest RuneScape Dragonwilds streams have attracted a large audience. His calm demeanor, combined with accurate gaming skills, adds intensity to the game. Every move he makes is visibly calculated and well thought out.

Shroud has streamed the game for 9 hours and 20 minutes and accumulated a total of 136K hours watched.

1) Asmongold

Twitch streamer Asmongold is well-known for specializing in multiple titles, particularly World of Warcraft. Through regular gameplay, community engagement, and analysis on gaming trends, he acquired a sizable following after he began streaming in 2014. Alongside his main channel, on July 19, 2019, he started a second Twitch channel called ZackRawrr to accommodate more informal streams.

Asmongold's Dragonwilds streams in RuneScape are engaging. He explores the game's mechanics and lore in great detail, criticises the game's design, and does more than just play. The streamer turns every session into an interactive experience for his audience. He shares his reviews about the game and excels at PvP raids, making him the most watched Twitch streamer in the category.

Asmongold streamed the game for 3 hours and 10 minutes and accumulated a total of 137K hours watched.

