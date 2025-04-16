Complete RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap for Early Access

Jagex has released a RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap after surprising the community by dropping the game much earlier than announced. If you're a fan of RuneScape looking to start a brand-new adventure, you can immediately jump into RuneScape Dragonwilds for a small fee of $29.99 on Steam.
The RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap for Early Access has a lot of information for fans eager to know what's being worked on. As it stands, Jagex is working on improving existing aspects of the game and developing new content.
Sadly, there is no timeline in place, and Mod Doom (senior community manager) has mentioned that things will be ready when they are ready.
With that out of the way, here is a look at the RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap and what you can expect to see in the foreseeable future.
RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap for Early Access has a lot of content in the pipeline
To make the RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap easier to process and digest, we are going to break it into two parts: "In Development" and "Ongoing Improvements."
Ongoing improvements listed in the RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap
Let's talk about "Ongoing Improvements" first, as the game is already live in Early Access. Jagex is working on improving five major aspects of the title as this is being typed out. They are:
- Messaging & Tutorialisation
- Combat
- Performance
- Multiplayer & Difficulty
- Lighting & Weather
From what I've played thus far, the game runs very smoothly. Of course, I'm still in the starting area, but it's beautiful, to say the least.
Coming to the combat, it works as intended as far as I've seen. I've used a few Spells; they are very intriguing and fun to use.
I cannot speak for the Multiplayer aspect, as I've been playing solo, but given Jagex's track record, it's safe to say everything works as it should.
Lastly, coming to the Lighting and Weather, I'll let the picture above justify things. It's still in Early Access, but it looks really good. Of course, I'm yet to see other aspects of the weather and more complex lighting, but this is a good start.
In Development features listed on the RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap
Coming to the content in development, there is a lot of stuff that Jagex is currently working on. To start with, there will be a new region and a new Dragon Overlord. This is what the developer had to say in this regard:
"Fellhollow is a region suspended between life and death, ruled over by the soul-eater dragon Imar, who is twisted by the wild Anima of Ashenfall and the cursed energy of the Underworld. A well-known RuneScape character, Death, will guide and task players, but be warned - ghosts, skeletons, and undead ogres are abound."
New Skills such as Magic, Ranged, and Farming are also in development.
RuneScape Roots will include new quests, lore, gear, and music. That's not all that has been planned. Here's a list of more things that are or will be in development:
- New Enemy Types: Lesser Dragons
- New Dragon Slayer Gear
- Masterwork Weapons
- Expanded Base/Homesteading/Building Defences
- Hardcore Mode
- New Critters/Animals
- New Vaults
- New Crafting Tiers
- Raising Skill Caps
As mentioned, there is no timeline, so we do not know when we could expect to see these features introduced. The only certainty is that Jagex plans on leaving Early Access in 2026.
That's about everything we know regarding the RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap. We can expect more information to be shared over the coming months. Based on what I've seen and played thus far, things are shaping up rather well.