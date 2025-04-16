Complete RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap for Early Access

Jagex has released a RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap after surprising the community by dropping the game much earlier than announced. If you're a fan of RuneScape looking to start a brand-new adventure, you can immediately jump into RuneScape Dragonwilds for a small fee of $29.99 on Steam.

Ad

The RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap for Early Access has a lot of information for fans eager to know what's being worked on. As it stands, Jagex is working on improving existing aspects of the game and developing new content.

Sadly, there is no timeline in place, and Mod Doom (senior community manager) has mentioned that things will be ready when they are ready.

With that out of the way, here is a look at the RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap and what you can expect to see in the foreseeable future.

Ad

Trending

RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap for Early Access has a lot of content in the pipeline

RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap (Image via Jagex Ltd)

To make the RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap easier to process and digest, we are going to break it into two parts: "In Development" and "Ongoing Improvements."

Ad

Ongoing improvements listed in the RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap

Back to the grind (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Let's talk about "Ongoing Improvements" first, as the game is already live in Early Access. Jagex is working on improving five major aspects of the title as this is being typed out. They are:

Ad

Messaging & Tutorialisation

Combat

Performance

Multiplayer & Difficulty

Lighting & Weather

From what I've played thus far, the game runs very smoothly. Of course, I'm still in the starting area, but it's beautiful, to say the least.

Look yonder, a Dragon! (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Coming to the combat, it works as intended as far as I've seen. I've used a few Spells; they are very intriguing and fun to use.

Ad

I cannot speak for the Multiplayer aspect, as I've been playing solo, but given Jagex's track record, it's safe to say everything works as it should.

Lastly, coming to the Lighting and Weather, I'll let the picture above justify things. It's still in Early Access, but it looks really good. Of course, I'm yet to see other aspects of the weather and more complex lighting, but this is a good start.

Ad

In Development features listed on the RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap

Digital home away from home (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Coming to the content in development, there is a lot of stuff that Jagex is currently working on. To start with, there will be a new region and a new Dragon Overlord. This is what the developer had to say in this regard:

Ad

"Fellhollow is a region suspended between life and death, ruled over by the soul-eater dragon Imar, who is twisted by the wild Anima of Ashenfall and the cursed energy of the Underworld. A well-known RuneScape character, Death, will guide and task players, but be warned - ghosts, skeletons, and undead ogres are abound."

New Skills such as Magic, Ranged, and Farming are also in development.

Ad

RuneScape Roots will include new quests, lore, gear, and music. That's not all that has been planned. Here's a list of more things that are or will be in development:

New Enemy Types: Lesser Dragons

New Dragon Slayer Gear

Masterwork Weapons

Expanded Base/Homesteading/Building Defences

Hardcore Mode

New Critters/Animals

New Vaults

New Crafting Tiers

Raising Skill Caps

As mentioned, there is no timeline, so we do not know when we could expect to see these features introduced. The only certainty is that Jagex plans on leaving Early Access in 2026.

Ad

That's about everything we know regarding the RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap. We can expect more information to be shared over the coming months. Based on what I've seen and played thus far, things are shaping up rather well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 15 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More