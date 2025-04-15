Will RuneScape Dragonwilds be free-to-play?

Based on the information shared on Steam, RuneScape Dragonwilds will not be free-to-play. This shouldn't come as a surprise to fans, as RuneScape already has a paid subscription (Membership) plan that gives players access to additional content and in-game perks. This is what Jagex Ltd had to say on Steam with regards to the question, "Will the game be priced differently during and after Early Access?":

"Yes - once the game leaves early access, we will be increasing the price to represent the whole, completed product."

While the price has not been revealed, this confirms the fact that RuneScape Dragonwilds will not be F2P (free-to-play). The developers also shared information regarding DLCs and post-launch content.

RuneScape Dragonwilds will also get free updates and post-launch content as Paid DLC

As far as we know, Early Access will not be free for RuneScape DragonWilds. Players will have to buy a copy of the game to play. This is similar to other games in Early Access, such as Valheim and Enshrouded. The latter has the Thralls of Twilight (Update 6) releasing soon.

Having to pay for Early Access is not a bad thing. Developers do need funding to keep the project going. While it can be argued that revenue from RuneScape should be enough to fund another game, RuneScape Dragonwilds will have to be profitable to sustain the development team in the long run.

As such, the game will get free updates during Early Access, but post-launch content could be released as paid DLCs in the future. This is what the developers had to say regarding paid DLCs:

"We will not be charging players for updates added to the game during Early Access, but may release post-launch content as Paid DLC in the future."

On a side note, the game will enter early Early Access in early 2026. There is no month mentioned, as it's far too soon to decide on a date. Nevertheless, if you are interested in the game, you can wishlist it on Steam to keep track.

To recap, RuneScape Dragonwilds will not be F2P (free-to-play), and the price is yet to be revealed. Updates during Early Access will be free of cost, but post-launch content could be released as paid DLCs. Early Access will start in early 2026, but there `is no release date mentioned at the moment.

