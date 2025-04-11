Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight (Update 6) release window and what to expect 

Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight (Update 6) will be released in May 2025. This update will introduce a lot of content to the game. As seen in the trailer, the developers have shown off a few things we can expect to see once the update goes live. Despite being in Early Access, it is clear that the flow of content is not going to slow down anytime soon before the inevitable launch of v1.0.

With there now being four million Flameborn, it is clear to see that if anything, the pace is picking up. But enough about statistics, it's time to talk about what we know regarding the upcoming Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight (Update 6) and when we could potentially see it go live.

Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight (Update 6) will pit you against creatures of darkness

Magic galore! (Image via Keen Games)

As seen in the trailer, there are new creatures that trot about in the Shroud as it is getting an overhaul by the looks of things. They creep, crawl, and will stalk you as well. They will make for challenging foes, worthy of your skill and combat prowess. You will have the perfect excuse to bring out your best gear for these fights.

There also seems to be new resources and the potential to unlock weapon customization mechanics, and that's not all. The nighttime cycle has been enhanced, which gives you a few reasons to stay up at night. However, be wary, for there's always the chance that you go from the hunter to being hunted; from predator to prey.

Lastly, there will be several weapon customizations, which should allow you to deal more damage to foes. However, I reckon, getting access to these will take some time. If you're a beginner, this will not be possible from the get-go.

When does Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight (Update 6) release?

Coming to the release date, sadly, there is none in sight. For the time being, we only know that the Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight (Update 6) will go live in May 2025. We will likely get a release date towards the end of this month or maybe sooner (if the developers feel generous).

That's everything we know about the Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight (Update 6). We can expect a detailed blog to be posted once the developers are ready to share more in-depth information with the community. In the meantime, if you're a returning player, you can read the Enshrouded 0.8.0 patch notes, Pact of the Flame (Update 5), to see what's new.

