Enshrouded patch 0.8.0, otherwise titled Update 5: Pact of the Flame, has gone live today — and so have the patch notes. The big highlight is a revamp of all settlement types to give you a fresh experience in a new run (and an Armadillo pet). But there are a lot of systemic changes under the hood, too. Particularly, solo builders will have a great time with the new QoL options in base-building, while co-op players can socialize like never before.

Here's an exhaustive rundown of all the changes, as listed on the official patch notes of Enshrouded 0.8.0.

Enshrouded 0.8.0 update Pact of Flame: Full patch notes

Before we go into the gameplay changes, here's why this update presents a great time to try out co-op multiplayer in Enshrouded. The 0.8.0 patch adds a range of new social features:

Text Chat

Enshrouded now supports in-game text chat in multiplayer sessions, no more spelling out your Discord name in blocks to make new friends!

Hosts or server admins can toggle the feature on or off in the server settings as needed. The feature is set as “off” by default on dedicated servers, so make sure to enable it.

Players can individually select other players and mute their messages.

Profanity filter settings can be modified through players’ Steam Settings under Friends & Chat > Chat Filtering. They are on by default on all Steam accounts.

A chat log is available on a new “Social” menu page.

Voice Chat

Voice chat can now be enabled by hosts or server admins. The feature is set as “off” by default, so make sure to enable it. When enabled, there are two modes available: proximity voice chat or global, server-wide voice chat.

In the new Social menu page, players can mute other players and adjust their volume. They can also toggle their own microphone on or off. You know who you'll need it for.

In the sound settings, players can mute their microphone, and use ‘push-to-talk’ or ‘open microphone’. Additionally, they can adjust their microphone input volume.

Social hub

As mentioned above, a new tab has been added to the in-game menu called “Social”.

The Social menu displays all players currently playing in the game world, and players can adjust audio and text settings.

It is also possible to see everyone’s server permissions and locate their position on the world map. No more endlessly searching for Steve.

Emotes

A new emote wheel offers emote animations. The wheel is opened by the key or button that was previously mapped to the sitting action (by default, X on keyboard and D-pad down on a controller) which is now integrated into the emote wheel.

Building improvements

The developers have enhanced building tools a little while adding some shiny new features.

First-person camera for building

When using the Construction Hammer, selecting a prop for placement, or equipping one of the new building tools, the camera can now be toggled to first person view for an improved building experience, especially in tight spaces. Now you only have yourself to blame for that misplaced chair.

Full rotation control for props

Props can now be rotated in all axes instead of just the vertical axis. Please note this new functionality is only available for decorative furniture and similar props. Furniture and interactive props like the Flame Altar, beds, benches, chairs, thrones, toilets, and similar can only be rotated around the vertical axis as previously. Building blocks and building shapes can only be rotated by 90° as before.

New tool: Overgrowth editing

A new building tool has been added to the crafting progression. When equipped, it allows adding and removing various overgrowth materials (such as ivy) to and from building blocks.

The new overgrowth tool can be crafted at the farmer NPC with materials from the Revelwood area.

New tool: Building block decay

A new building tool allows adding or removing ruined block visuals at the edges of building walls.

The new decay tool can be crafted at the collector NPC with materials from the Nomad Highlands.

Food, drinks, and potions placement

A new type of prop consisting of plates, boards, and coasters allows the decorative placement of a vast selection of food, drink, and potion items. Finally, dinner tables can have dinner on them!

They can be crafted at the farmer NPC when wood planks are unlocked.

New props and materials

More than 70 new or previously unavailable props are now accessible for crafting and placing into the player base. This is the perfect time to try out the new placement rotation option! Among others, the new props include:

A set of elegant leather sofas.

Various large statues.

A new set of sturdy doors, including a massive vault door.

New sets of braziers and lamps.

Numerous home decor props such as baskets, pots, and buckets.

New types of room decorations such as room dividers and sigils as wall decor.

Two new building materials are available: a yellow variation of the stained-glass building blocks and a new stone wall terrain material.

A quest introduces a new trader for vanity items and decorative props while we celebrate the Lunar New Year. The trader will also stay as a permanent villager for the player base if invited by the Flameborn.

Gameplay improvements

Skills can now be individually reset in the skill tree.

Visual parry indications have been added to enemies that didn’t show the parry opportunity before. But we all know some will probably still mess up the timing.

A visual parry opportunity indicator has been added to enemy projectiles that can be parried.

A new farming animal can now be tamed in the Kindlewastes. Get ready for the Dune Armadillo and its offspring to become friends on the farm!

Several bugs and glitches have been addressed for pathfinding and behavioral issues for villagers and farm animals during their daily routine. We will continue to work on improving pathfinding and behavior in upcoming updates as needed.

Dodge and blink can now be activated earlier during wand attacks to align the availability of defensive moves with the timings of melee weapons.

Game world updates

Several settlements and points of interest have been reworked and expanded significantly. Among others, the following locations have been updated:

Moth's Grove

Saline Quarry

Netherton

Fox Chase

Rookmore

Fenrig's Farm

Morwenna

Roostnook

Cloverbrook Farm

Mistbury Catacombs

In the Springlands, several new settlements have been added:

The enshrouded ruins “Midhollow”

A new farm location, “Wistful Fields”

Various new camp locations

Several topology improvements have been added to the Springlands biome.

The visuals of the Shroud overgrowth material have been updated.

Many locations in the Blackmire region have improved combat encounters.

Many locations in the Albaneve Summits have improved combat encounters.

A new location called “Event Honor Hall” has been added to the Albaneve Summits. The location is added to the world map when visiting the Ancient Spire of this region. It houses the names of the winners of the Halloween Building Contest 2024.

Sound improvements

New ‘Sound Occlusion’ - sound sources behind other objects or terrain play correctly subdued now.

Added new and unique sounds at various areas in the UI: equipping and unequipping items now plays a sound corresponding to the material of the item, notification sounds are now more varied, and upgrading weapons sounds are now different depending on the level of the upgrade. Managing your inventory never sounded so good!

Added new sliders for sound options to accommodate the new voice chat feature. We all have that one friend…

Full changelog

The following are all the miscellaneous bug fixes and balancing changes introduced in Enshrouded patch 0.8.0, as per the official changelog:

Fixed the drop rate for rings in some areas. For example, rings dropped far too often in the areas of the Albaneve Summits.

Fixed several small issues with incorrect loot tables.

When using a controller, the position of the item wheel has been moved to the center of the interface.

As a first step for building from magic chests, the build hammer can now use up building blocks directly from magic chests, provided that you have at least 1 item of the respective material in your backpack. Dismantled blocks are stored in your backpack. In the future, it is planned to continue adding more functionality and convenience features to this.

Default button highlights have been fixed for the split-stack widget.

The taming timer is no longer aborted when sneaking away from an animal that's currently occupied with eating a food bait. This should make the taming process a little easier.

After the animals have eaten, the grace period before they can get suspicious again has been increased, giving players more time to sneak out of range. No more goats with spidey sense!

The taming of the cat as part of the quest “Cat Search” has been made easier. Also, the area in which the cat can be found has been reworked to give the player more space for maneuvering while attempting the taming.

Hiding from wildlife behind small hills now works more predictably, helping with sneaking and taming.

Improved reliability of sneaking and taming on uneven terrain. Previously, falling off tiny bumps in the terrain could scare away animals while trying to tame them.

Animals no longer push each other out of the way while the player is petting one of them. How rude!

Animals can no longer eat food through solid walls. We didn’t intend for them to be a reference to The Thing.

The recipes for cat and dog food have been updated. Cat food now has several meat ingredients and nettle was removed, whereas wolf meat has been removed for the dog food. Our veterinarian players can rest easy now.

Fixed additional cases of villagers deciding to continuously run in a tiny circle or to stop moving completely.

Fixed a few instances of nests for Fell enemies that didn’t spawn new enemies correctly.

Fixed selecting a server and joining it in the server selection menu with controllers.

Improved rendering of vegetation. For example, the translucency for leaves looks better now.

Improved some stuttering when the game is installed on a hard drive disk instead of an SSD.

Fixed an issue that prevented lore items or quest items from dropping correctly from enemies.

The skill Merciless Attack now hits larger enemies such as the Sabertooth Cats more reliably.

Removed an unnecessary health bar on boss corpses. You can stop, he’s already dead!

Increased the lighting in very dark areas of the game.

Fixed cases of incorrect display of completed missed Embervale quests.

Added several fallbacks and security steps for quests to make sure they correctly trigger in rare edge cases.

The information about ongoing shader compilation has been moved from the ESC menu to the HUD for more visibility.

Fixed the skill Bloodletting. It now correctly spawns health orbs on critical hits with all magical spells.

Exchanged incorrect upgrades for the weapon Composite Bow. It now adds the intended piercing damage.

Updated the visuals for red mushrooms. The mushrooms are now called Penny Bun.

Added birch as an additional tree type in forest areas.

Increased the strength of Obsidian building material. Before it was too easy to destroy it with grenades.

Fixed enemy arrows and bolts passing through solid props. Admin, the enemies are no longer doing it sideways.

Fixed a few instances where wood falling out of trees while they were chopped would not drop down to the ground as intended.

Texture streaming has been improved so that high-resolution textures are much more reliably loaded at the right time.

New network improvements should result in reduced lag or rubberbanding issues, especially when playing with low or medium bandwidth connections in multiplayer.

Fixed several cases where anchors for the grappling hook couldn’t be used.

Fixed the player's ability to steer the direction while falling. Before, this was only supported when the player had jumped before falling.

