Enshrouded 2025 Roadmap: 1.0 Launch, new content, and all planned updates

The Enshrouded 2025 Roadmap is here, and fans of the survival-crafting RPG have a lot to look forward to as Keen Games takes the game to new heights. With over three million players in its first year, Enshrouded has established itself as a solid contender in the genre.

While the game was initially slated for a 2025 full release, the team has now pushed its 1.0 launch to Spring 2026 to make room for more features and feedback. Here’s the Enshrouded 2025 Roadmap for you.

What to expect from the Enshrouded 2025 Roadmap

On January 28, 2025, Keen Games revealed a detailed graphic of the Enshrouded 2025 Roadmap noting what's coming this year. From better gameplay to new social systems and customization, there's plenty set along the view. Here's a closer look at what is planned:

New weather events

Base raid islands

New moving traps

Improved shroud - Visuals, Locations, Rewards

Improved night - More dangerous, New rewards

New weapon types

Event system

Weapons gems customization

Jukebox

Play music together with NPCs

Enemy patrols

Water biome

Mountain biome hollow hall

Water biome hollow hall

New farm animals

Weapon vanity system

Coloring station for armor

Barber NPC

New vanity clothing

New character customization options

Named pets

Name map markers

Auto collect option

Option to prevent item collection to action bar

Editable signs

Wall decay tool

1st person building camera

Free prop rotation

Display food, drinks and potions

More building blocks & props

Wall overgrowth tool

Voice chat (global & proximity)

Text chat

Teleport to other servers

Community world sharing

Player emotes

Why the delay?

Keen Games could’ve rushed things to meet their original release date, but that would’ve meant cutting corners on the very things that make Enshrouded special. The team shared about the Enshrouded 2025 Roadmap in a recent statement on their website:

"But first things first: why is there a full roadmap for 2025? Well, as we said right from the start, your support has meant that we could make the world of Enshrouded a lot bigger than we originally thought, with more features, more biomes, more quests, basically, more of everything! But as you know, we’re not a big team, and making games takes time, effort, and a lot of praying to the machine gods for the build not to crash. As a result, and with a full update schedule for 2025, we are locking down a Spring 2026 release date for the full 1.0 version of Enshrouded."

Feedback and future updates

Keen Games is still at the early access stage and, therefore, is highly responsive to player feedback. Developers have developed a feedback board that allows players to contribute their ideas as well as content that they might see in future updates.

Although not every idea will make it into the game, Keen Games is clearly listening to the community, so expect to see some of these suggestions make their way into the game down the line.

