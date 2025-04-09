RuneScape Dragonwilds release window, platforms, gameplay, and more details 

RuneScape Dragonwilds is the newest game from Jagex Ltd, set in the forgotten continent of Ashenfall, which is part of the RuneScape universe. At its core, it is a co-op role-playing, action, and adventure game. In many ways, this game will be a spiritual successor of RuneScape; taking the lessons learned over two decades to bring to life something new and exciting for the community.

Here is everything we know about RuneScape Dragonwilds and what we can expect in terms of a release window, platforms, gameplay, and more.

Everything we know about RuneScape Dragonwilds

Since RuneScape Dragonwilds is going to be a cooperative (1-4) experience, it is only fair that we talk about the core gameplay aspects before we move on to other details. It shares a lot of similarities with RuneScape but is its own game as well. Here is what you can expect to see.

Runescape at its core

Explore the world of Ashenfall with friends (Image via Jagex)

As mentioned, RuneScape Dragonwilds will be a spiritual successor of RuneScape. You will be able to embark on quests, level skills, and wield runes to shape the world around you. This is similar to what we have seen for the past two decades in the world of RuneScape.

You will also be able to explore a stunning, hand-crafted landscape ravaged by Anima — the living energy that fuels magic itself. The Elder Gods feed on it to nourish their eggs and perpetuate their cycle and ensure the continuation of the universe itself.

There will also be elements of RPG and iconic RuneScape lore in the never-before-seen continent of Ashenfall. We will also see similar creatures, monsters, and perhaps mentions of notable characters.

Survival through sorcery

Trees stand no chance against your Magic! (Image via Jagex)

In RuneScape Dragonwilds, Magic will be more than just a combat skill. You will be able to use it to chop down trees. Use runic energy to shield yourself, and even turn bones into peaches (yeah, that's pretty weird, not going to lie). Ore veins can also be opened with the snap of your fingers.

The magic here will also be at the heart of storytelling. Through your travels in the regions of Ashenfall, you will uncover why transformative magic spills from its fractured lands. The Anima is everywhere, and you will be able to make use of it in wonderful ways.

Grind skills and slay dragons

Dragons and Magic! (Image via Jagex)

If you've played RuneScape, you'll be well aware that grinding skills and slaying dragons were some of the highlights of the game. You'll be happy to know that in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you will be able to take on the Dragon Queen herself. With the help of potions, gear, and through leveling up, you can battle the most powerful forces on the continent.

Community driven - Player centric

Much like RuneScape, Jagex Ltd will take and implement feedback from the community to build upon the foundation of the game. This is what they had to say:

"RuneScape Dragonwilds is being shaped by player feedback every step of the way, from alpha through to 1.0 and beyond. Our community will help build and guide our roadmap, a living document that will change and adapt to make this adventure the best it can be."

Platforms

For now, the game is confirmed only for Microsoft Windows and is available to wishlist on Steam. We could see the game release on other platforms, but that would only be after v1.0 goes live. As it stands, it could be a long time before we get any official statement about the same.

Release windows

You will be able to build in RuneScape Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex)

Alpha testing for RuneScape Dragonwilds began in late 2024, with the game currently slated for an Early Access launch in Spring 2025. As of yet, an official date has not been revealed.

However, there is a livestream scheduled on April 15, 2025, which will showcase the first look at the game in action. Perhaps after the stream ends, a potential release date might be shared.

To recap, RuneScape Dragonwilds is a co-op role-playing, action, and adventure game being developed by Jagex Ltd. Players will be able to craft, build, fight monsters, and explore the regions of the Ashenfall to uncover the secret of Anima. It has been in Alpha testing since late 2024 and will be released in Early Access in the Spring of 2025. A livestream showcasing gameplay will be held on April 15, 2025.

