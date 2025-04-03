Jagex to enter the survival-MMO trade with RuneScape: Dragonwilds, coming this spring

Jagex is a well-known game developer that rose to prominence for creating the iconic MMORPG, RuneScape. Now, the company is set to enter the survival MMO genre with a new title — RuneScape: Dragonwilds. The upcoming game will introduce survival mechanics to the renowned RuneScape universe, making players focus more on surviving against a new threat.

Dragonwilds is set in the forgotten continent of Ashenfall, the home of dragons. These gigantic beasts have been awakened from their deep sleep and are now terrorizing the world. Players must survive against these dangerous beasts while honing their skills to defeat the Dragon Queen.

Jagex's upcoming survival MMO is set for a spring 2025 release on early access via Steam. RuneScape fans should add it to their wishlist to be notified when the game goes live.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds is going to be a magic-infused survival

RuneScape: DragonWilds features an open-world setting filled with handcrafted landscapes created using Unreal Engine 5. This magical world blends light RPG elements with the classic RuneScape lore, offering a new immersive experience. Being a survival MMO, players would primarily focus on gathering resources, building shelters, and crafting objects.

Using Anime in RuneScape: Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex)

Due to the title's fantasy setting, magic is a key feature. Players would harness the power of Anima, the in-game magic energy that can be used to conjure spectral weapons, repair armor, or even manipulate the environment.

Although Dragonwilds focuses on survival, players will improve their skills, like in any other MMO. The game also has a unique progression system to unlock new spells, crafting recipes, and abilities.

Jagex CEO Jon Bellamy shared his thoughts on the upcoming survival MMO, saying:

"RuneScape: Dragonwilds is an entirely new RuneScape experience set within the iconic world of Gielinor and is a game which is worthy of wearing the RuneScape name."

Bellamy believes the title will offer an immersive new experience to both long-time RuneScape fans and newcomers.

There was a new team of industry veterans working on Dragonwilds to naturally introduce new mechanics to classic RuneScape. Jagex also hosted closed alpha tests with select community members to get crucial feedback for refining the game.

While this is all the information we have on RuneScape: Dragonwilds so far, Jagex is hosting a deep dive Twitch livestream on April 15, 2025, at 5 PM GMT. This event will provide more information about the title, like gameplay, visuals, and more.

