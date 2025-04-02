Ark Survival Ascended has cats now, and it's not an April Fools joke

You can now be the proud owner of a Felis Catus in Ark Survival Ascended. The developers were not pulling the wool over anyone's eyes when they released the "The Cat: Out Meow" trailer. What seemed to be an April Fools' joke has now turned into one of the most adored in-game features. Don't expect them to be combat-worthy, although they can fend off small prey and scare away others.

As seen in the trailer, there are quite a few things you will be able to do with your cat. You can make it chase a laser, make it sit on your shoulder, and perhaps even teach it how to sabotage an opposing player's base. On that note, here is more about cats in Ark Survival Ascended.

Ark Survival Ascended now has cats, and they are rather amusing to have around

Let's address the elephant in the room. At present, no one is entirely sure where to find cats. They have been spotted here and there, but are rather rare to come across. You can spawn one in, but that's not the same thing. Once you find a cat, you can tame it the usual way. Feed it Fish and Mutton to speed up the process. Once tamed, you can lift your cat off the ground and place it on your shoulder.

Cats will chase the laser (Image via Studio Wildcard/Snail Games USA)

Once atop your shoulder, your pet will "scare" away low-level critters. The animation is very adorable and looks exactly like how a cat would in real life when threatened or looking to intimidate something. If one cat is not enough, you can also breed more. Yes, there are kittens as well; they will look slightly different from each other.

Cats have a variety of textures (Image via Studio Wildcard/Snail Games USA)

Cats also have various idle animations. They use the litter box in real time; they'll poop in it, and then jump once done. Truly fascinating behavior. Based on the trailer, they could potentially be used to attack other players, but it won't be very effective; nevertheless, their sharp claws will inflict some damage.

The odds of being killed by a cat are low, but never zero (Image via Studio Wildcard/Snail Games USA)

Lastly, if you have a laser attachment, you can equip it with your gun and point it at the floor. If your cat companion is nearby, it will chase the laser pointer. You can also dress your pet up. There's nothing like a cat wearing a metal helmet to get you hyped for a battle. That is about everything we know about cats in the game. Just remember not to feed them the food item Kibble — they do not like it at all.

