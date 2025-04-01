6 best beginner base locations in the ARK Survival Ascended Extinction map

ARK Survival Ascended tests whether a player can survive in the wild when surrounded by prehistoric beings. And one map that's more challenging thatn any other in this action-adventure survival game is Extinction map, especially if you're a beginner. For those starting their journey, finding a good spot for a base is crucial. This can determine whether you thrive or struggle to survive.

Here we are with the six best beginner base locations in the ARK Survival Ascended Extinction map.

Best locations for beginners to build a base in the ARK Survival Ascended Extinction map

There are many areas on the Extinction map for ARK players to build their base. Not every location is ideal for everyone. As a beginner, you should be more careful about base building, as it can drastically affect your playing experience. So, consider using the locations we've suggested below:

1) City Wall (62.0, 48.0)

If you plan to sit in the Sanctuary, these coordinates near the city walls is a great spot. There are many natural defensive features around this area, like the overhead covers that can shield against aerial threats and the nearby ramps that can be used strategically for defense.

City Wall (Image via Studio Wildcard || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The flat terrain around this location is well-suited for building a structured base. Moreover, its central location in the Extinction map gives you access to valuable resources. This is also a great spot for new players as it offers a good balance between safety and convenience, regardless of playing PvE or PvP. However, be wary of the Raptors in this location, who can attack you as a pack.

2) Skyscraper Ledge (48.7, 68.0)

If you want a unique base with a great view, this location is for you. This tall building has multiple edges on each level, offering a lot of flat surface to build a base. You can build from the bottom to the absolute top and even on the other side of this skyscraper.

Skyscraper Ledge (Image via Studio Wildcard/Snail Games USA/Sportskeeda Gaming)

This tall building isn't easy to attack and is well defended against enemies due to its vertical design. As for travelling between each level of the base, use a teleporter or flyer. Moreover, you can find many wild Pteranodons for taming to travel between various levels.

3) Palm Platform (47.0, 35.0)

The Sanctuary is full of great locations to build your first ARK Survival Ascended base on the Extinction map. In the heart of the city, you would find a flat surface at an elevated location. It being located at a height makes it an ideal place to get a good view of the surroundings.

Palm Platform (Image via Studio Wildcard/Snail Games USA/Sportskeeda Gaming)

Aside from the functionality, this location is a good choice for a base if you want some aesthetics. There is a waterfall located at the lower side of this location, which makes it look beautiful. There are some palm trees planted here, earning it the name "Palm Platform" and it also elevates the beauty of this location. Before you build the base, you should take care of the wild Araneo that could attack you.

4) Center of Map (50.0, 43.0)

This area is at the center of the Extinction map, making it one of the easiest locations to find. Like the Palm Platform, it offers both functionality and aesthetics. Bridges and many other features can be rebuilt, which lets your creativity run wild and build a base to your liking.

Center of Map (Image via Studio Wildcard/Snail Games USA/Sportskeeda Gaming)

This location is quite known to be ideal for players focusing on PvE. Aside from all the functionality, it is a beautiful area to build a base. You will get a water source, a grassy surface, and even a ringlike structure built above this area, making it a pleasing view to the eyes. Although this is a great location to start, it is also home to Piranha, Titanoboa, Castoroides, and Baryonyx, so beware of these dangers.

5) Wasteland Platform (63.0, 16.7)

Wasteland might not sound like the most ideal spot for building a base, especially compared to the above two locations in the Sanctuary. If you look closely, this hexagonal platform is a good spot for a base. It has upper and lower sections that offer flexibility to design a unique base. Moreover, the area is spacious and has a ramp for convenience.

Wasteland Platform (Image via Studio Wildcard/Snail Games USA/Sportskeeda Gaming)

There is water at the back of this Wasteland platform, offering efficiency in gathering resources. So, it is also a good spot for maintaining and breeding your dinosaurs and other tamed creatures. As a new player, consider this underrated area as a location to build your base in ARK Survival Ascended.

6) Flat Snow Mountain (Lat: 31.1, Long: 82.0)

The Extinction map in ARK Survival Ascended has something for everyone. If you like cold mountains, this location is perfect for your first base in the game. This location is ideal for base building, as a lot of flat surface is available there. However, this also makes it a bit challenging to bring anything to that height.

Flat Snow Mountain (Image via Studio Wildcard/Snail Games USA/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The height might be challenging for you as well as your enemies. Due its height, not many would like to attack here. As for the resources, you might not have to leave this place much. There is a water body nearby to provide you with many necessary resources. This spot does have some challenges, though; you must have resources to build shelter and clothes, as you can lose health due to chilly air. Moreover, beware of attacks by Direwolves and Sabertooths in this area.

These are all the locations where beginners can set up a base in ARK Survival Ascended.

