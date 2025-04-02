ARK Survival Ascended: How to get and use Astraeos Armor Skins

ARK Survival Ascended takes players to the ancient Greek setting with the Astraeos map. To get the best experience from this map, players should get all the related mods and skins. One of the must-have skins is the Astraeos Armor Skins. This selection of armor takes inspiration from the renowned Greek armor worn by warriors in the past. They will add a unique and stylish look to your character while exploring the Astraeos map.

This article will feature everything you need to know about using the Astraeos Armor Skins in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to get the Astraeos Armor Skins in ARK Survival Ascended

Installing Astraeos Armor Skins in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard/Snail Games USA/Nekatus_Modding)

The Astraeos Armor Skins are available through a mod called Astraeos - Wardrobe, which can be added to your game to unlock a range of Greek-style armor and weapon skins. Here's how you can get it based on your game mode.

For Singleplayer Mode

For those who want this ancient Greek-themed armor in the game's single-player mode, the steps to acquire it are listed below:

Launch the game and navigate to the Mod Manager from the main menu.

from the main menu. Use the search function to locate the Astraeos - Wardrobe mod in the available list.

mod in the available list. Select the mod and download it. Once the download is complete, the game will install itself automatically.

Before starting your game, make sure the mod is enabled in the mod settings.

After completing these steps, the Astraeos skins will be accessible in your inventory or crafting menu in single-player mode.

For Private Multiplayer Server

If you're playing on a private multiplayer server, the process involves both server-side and client-side installation. We have listed all those steps below:

You must go to the server settings or control panel and install the Astraeos - Wardrobe mod.

mod. Every player who joins the server must also have the mod installed on their game client.

After installing the mod, it should be enabled on the server as well as for each player.

Once these steps are done, all players on the server will have access to the Astraeos Armor Skins.

How to use the Astraeos Armor Skins in ARK Survival Ascended

Using Astraeos Armor Skins in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard/Snail Games USA/Nekatus_Modding)

Now that you've installed the mod, it's time to equip and showcase your Astraeos armor in the game. Here's how you can apply the skins based on your game mode.

For Singleplayer Mode

Here are the steps to equip this unique armor while playing the single-player mode for the Astraetos map:

Open the inventory to access your character's gear and items.

to access your character's gear and items. The Astraeos skins should be available in your inventory or crafting menu .

or . Drag and drop the desired Astraeos Armor Skin onto the corresponding armor piece or clothes to change its appearance.

Now, your character will be decked out in stunning ancient Greek-inspired golden armor.

For Private Multiplayer Server

You can also wear the Astraeos Armor while playing on a private multiplayer server. So, go through the following steps to equip this armor:

Before using the skins, confirm that both the server and players have the mod installed and active.

Open your in-game inventory, similar to how you did in the single-player mode.

Locate the Astraeos skins and apply them to your in-game clothes or armor just as you would in single-player.

Once applied, all players in the multiplayer session will be able to see your new Astraeos Armour Skin in action.

