Recent RuneScape membership survey intentionally includes "controversial" and "polarising" subjects, devs explain 

Recently, the RuneScape development team addressed concerns raised by the community about the content of a recent membership survey. The survey, which included “controversial” and “polarising” topics, sparked heated conversations on social media. Seeing all the discussion online, the devs at Jagex shared an official statement to clear things up.

According to them, the survey was part of an ongoing process designed to gather community feedback and not a list of planned changes. Rather, it was a research tool aimed at understanding what players value most in their membership. The developers wanted to use this survey to get a better idea of their player preferences.

Why did the RuneScape survey have "controversial" and "polarising" subjects?

The controversial topics served a purpose (Image via Jagex)

By including a broad range of topics, including some that might seem unusual or contradictory, the survey aimed to pinpoint specific areas that resonate with players. According to the developers:

One of the reasons we include controversial or polarising topics in surveys is because they provide valuable insights into what players truly like, dislike, and feel strongly about. Great community management isn’t just about listening to what players want; it’s also about being open to exploring uncomfortable topics so that we can make informed, player-driven decisions.

The team believes that addressing potentially uncomfortable or polarizing subjects can provide valuable insights into community values and priorities, even if some of those ideas are unpopular.

The developers were clear in stating that any changes discussed in the survey would not impact the core gameplay experience or the fairness of in-game content. Core game features, including access to content and balanced gameplay, will remain the same for all players.

The survey focused on optional membership-related features like account services or benefits, intended to offer greater flexibility and choices without altering the game's fundamental experience.

The items in the survey don't confirm anything for the future of the game (Image via Jagex)

The survey used a technique known as conjoint analysis, where different combinations of features and prices are randomly presented to players. This approach helps developers understand which features are most valued by the community.

In the statement, the developers emphasized that the options presented were not indicative of upcoming changes. The pricing associated with the features was also randomly generated for research purposes.

Additionally, the team is examining the value players place on having access to both Old School RuneScape (OSRS) and RuneScape 3, even if they primarily play one of the two versions. This feedback is being carefully considered in potential future changes to membership offerings.

One of the most criticized topics in the survey was the suggestion to shorten AFK timers for non-premium players. The developers clarified that this idea was included only to gauge player preferences and was not intended as a concrete plan for the future. They stated that the overwhelmingly negative feedback on this topic has led the team to reconsider its viability.

