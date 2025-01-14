RuneScape: Beneath Scabaras' Sands quest guide

The Beneath Scabaras' Sands in RuneScape is a new quest released on January 13, 2025. It’s a new addition to the Desert Quest series, building on the events of Phite Club and Ode of the Devourer.

This quest features quite an immersive storyline and great set pieces; however, it is not easy. You will need to prepare in advance if you want to complete this quest. Additionally, you will need the paid membership to get access to this quest.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about completing the Beneath Scabaras' Sands quest in RuneScape.

How to complete the Beneath Scabaras' Sands quest in RuneScape

Click on your in-game update calendar to teleport directly to the palace (Image via Jagex)

Speak to Osman in the Throne Room, located in Menaphos in RuneScape. Engage in the council meeting where the focus is on food shortages and supply issues. Osman will redirect the conversation to Amascut’s plans with Scabaras and assign you the task of collecting reports from key regional leaders.

Trending

Read more: Minecraft fans recreate Old School RuneScape after a decade of dedication

Visit regional leaders:

Emir Ali Mirza (Al Kharid): Use the Al Kharid lodestone to teleport and walk south to find Emir Ali Mirza. Speak to him, informing him you’re there on Osman’s behalf. He will discuss his strained relationship with Osman and acknowledge your efforts during the recent Devourer attack before handing over his report.

Hakeem (Pollniveach): Use the northern Pollniveach magic carpet to travel directly to the town square. Locate Hakeem and introduce yourself as a representative of Osman. Hakeem will recognize your previous deeds and assure you that Pollniveach is managing well, thanks to efforts by local Menaphite and bandit groups. He will then provide his report.

Awusah (Nardah): Travel to Nardah using the magic carpet. Find Awusah in the eastern house by the fountain. Remind him of your past aid in ending the drought and restoring their temple. Awusah will mention the prosperity brought by Elidinis' blessings and the unexpected help from the monkey colony during recent attacks. He’ll share his theories about their motives and give you his report.

The High Priest (Sophanem): Travel to Menaphos via its lodestone and cross the bridge to Sophanem. Enter the church directly east of the bridge to meet the High Priest. Discuss Scabaras and learn about his isolation and wisdom. The priest will also explain how the Devourer twisted Scabaras’ followers before providing his report. He’ll suggest visiting the Sphinx or Jex at the Temple of Lesser Gods for further insights.

Return to Osman:

After collecting all four reports, head back to Osman’s golden palace in Menaphos. Attempting to enter will trigger a dramatic cutscene revealing Menaphos is under attack.

Defend Menaphos

Accept the quest to get the markers (Image via Jagex)

Battle the Invaders:

Upper Section: Eliminate all corrupted scarabs and Profane Scabarites. Use area-of-effect attacks to deal with groups effectively.

Eliminate all corrupted scarabs and Profane Scabarites. Use area-of-effect attacks to deal with groups effectively. Centre Area: Assist the defenders in clearing remaining enemies in the lower section. Prioritize healing NPCs and focus on larger threats like Profane Scabarites.

Assist the defenders in clearing remaining enemies in the lower section. Prioritize healing NPCs and focus on larger threats like Profane Scabarites. Upon clearing both sections, a commander will inform you that the reports lost in the chaos will be recovered and handed over without your intervention.

Report to Osman: Speak with Osman and the council about the attack. He will direct you to the Grand Library of Menaphos to search for information regarding Scabaras.

Also read: RuneScape Group Ironman: Co-op guide

Search for the Golden Scarab

Meet Leela:

Locate Leela in the Grand Library’s second row. Listen to her and her friend’s discussion about a specific book. Search the nearby bookcases to find the book, then return it to Leela.

Learn about the golden scarab and head to the Uzer Mastaba to speak with Senliten for more information.

Trade for the Scarab:

At Uzer, speak to the Lead Archaeologist, Kerner. Offer any restored Zarosian artifact as a trade for the damaged golden scarab. A venator light crossbow is recommended as it is inexpensive and easy to obtain.

Restore the Scarab:

Gather 30 Kharidian gold and two ancient rubies from scorched sand hotspots. Equip a screening dish to sift through the sand for these items. Destroy any unnecessary ancient gem shards to free inventory space.

Use the materials to restore the golden scarab and return it to Osman.

Locate Scabaras’ Temple in RuneScape

Follow the Golden Scarab to find the cave (Image via Jagex)

Follow the Golden Scarab: Release the restored scarab outside Menaphos. Follow it through the desert to the Scabarite Cavern, using the map marker for guidance.

Enter the Temple: Collect five building materials from debris hotspots near a ruined boat. Defeat Profane Scabarites as they spawn to gather additional materials. Repair the boat and use it to reach Scabaras’ temple.

Awaken Scabaras: Coax three scarabs to the temple entrance

Fear: Strategically scare Fear into moving by blocking its escape routes and guiding it to the doorway.

Strategically scare Fear into moving by blocking its escape routes and guiding it to the doorway. Ego: Lure Ego with cavern dwellberries. Drop berries to lead it within five tiles at a time.

Lure Ego with cavern dwellberries. Drop berries to lead it within five tiles at a time. Melancholy: Use motivational quotes to encourage Melancholy to move.

The final part of the quest

Face the Betrayal:

Learn from Scabaras that Osman orchestrated the attack on Menaphos. Witness Coenus’ attempt to destroy Scabaras’ plinth, partially revealing Amascut’s location.

Defeat Grief:

Engage in a final battle with Grief, a level 146 scarab with 80,000 health. Use strong combat abilities, antipoisons, and healing items to survive this encounter in RuneScape.

Quest Finale:

Witness Amascut’s failed attempt to absorb Tumeken’s essence. Return to Menaphos, discuss future plans with Leela, and receive Scabaras’ gratitude in RuneScape.

Quest Rewards

2 Quest Points

Experience Lamps

Access to Scabaras’ Temple of Isolation and Elite Profane Scabarites.

Primed keris and upgrade to consecrated keris (40,000 Prayer XP).

2 Treasure Hunter keys (Ironman accounts excluded).

New Music Track: Temple of Isolation.

Congratulations on completing Beneath Scabaras' Sands in RuneScape. Enjoy your well-deserved rewards and prepare for the challenges ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback