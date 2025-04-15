How to change your name in RuneScape 3

It's been nearly 12 years, but many players continue to explore the extensive fantasy world of Gielinor in RuneScape 3. However, those tired of using the same character name in Jagex's MMORPG title may wonder how to change their name in RuneScape 3. Doing so is easy by simply following a few steps.

Ad

This guide explains how to change your character's name in RuneScape 3 to help you keep up with recent trends.

Process of changing your name in RuneScape 3

You must follow a few steps to change your character's display name in RuneScape 3. It only takes a few minutes to complete the process.

RuneScape characters (Image via Jagex)

Follow these steps to change your in-game character's name:

Ad

Trending

Navigate to RuneScape's official website and go to the Account settings page.

Click the Edit option and enter the name of your choice to complete the process.

Thereafter, you will have changed your character's in-game name.

Read more: Recent RuneScape membership survey intentionally includes "controversial" and "polarising" subjects, devs explain

However, before or after changing your character's name in this MMORPG title, you must meet certain criteria.

You can change your character's name once every 28 days if you're a member. However, to change the name instantly, you must redeem a name change bond for a particular amount (depending upon your zone).

Ad

If the name entered is already taken or is inappropriate (violating the naming criteria), the previous name will be restored.

Also read: "This will be the end of OSRS": Runescape players break out in (in-game) riots against (in-game) ads

Check out some other articles on Sportskeeda's MMO page:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More