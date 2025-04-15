How to change your name in RuneScape 3

It's been nearly 12 years, but many players continue to explore the extensive fantasy world of Gielinor in RuneScape 3. However, those tired of using the same character name in Jagex's MMORPG title may wonder how to change their name in RuneScape 3. Doing so is easy by simply following a few steps.
This guide explains how to change your character's name in RuneScape 3 to help you keep up with recent trends.
Process of changing your name in RuneScape 3
You must follow a few steps to change your character's display name in RuneScape 3. It only takes a few minutes to complete the process.
Follow these steps to change your in-game character's name:
- Navigate to RuneScape's official website and go to the Account settings page.
- Click the Edit option and enter the name of your choice to complete the process.
Thereafter, you will have changed your character's in-game name.
However, before or after changing your character's name in this MMORPG title, you must meet certain criteria.
You can change your character's name once every 28 days if you're a member. However, to change the name instantly, you must redeem a name change bond for a particular amount (depending upon your zone).
If the name entered is already taken or is inappropriate (violating the naming criteria), the previous name will be restored.
