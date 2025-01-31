RuneScape's new 100-110 Runecrafting presents a less click-intensive alternative

Runecrafting in RuneScape is one of the most tedious and click-heavy mechanics in the game. However, Jagex is shaking things up with the introduction of 100-110 Runecrafting, bringing an alternative method that reduces the repetitive nature of traditional rune running.

With new mechanics, a powerful Masterwork staff, and the addition of the Time Rune, this update will make progression in the game more polished and rewarding.

In this guide, we have shared everything we know so far about the new Runcrafting update in RuneScape.

What can you expect from the upcoming Runecrafting update in RuneScape?

The new update will save a lot of time for players (Image via Jagex)

One of the biggest changes in this update is the reworked crafting process for magical weapons. Instead of constant travel to altars, you will now be able to imbue inert magical weapons with essence over time. This method significantly cuts down on the number of clicks required, making it way more optimized way of getting Runecrafting XP.

The new system works as follows:

You create an inert Wand, Orb, or Staff using Eternal Magic Logs.

With essence in their inventory, they imbue the weapon at an altar, slowly progressing its power.

This process continues until the weapon reaches its final form, usable as a level 90 item or sacrificed for a hefty XP boost.

The Time Rune

A Time Rune mechanic will also be introduced in the game (Image via Jagex)

Another major addition is the Time Rune, which brings a unique set of spells centered around time manipulation. Though full details remain under wraps, we know that some planned spells will affect timed resources, such as:

Advance Time – Speeds up time-sensitive activities like sandstone mining and Player-Owned Ports voyages.

– Speeds up time-sensitive activities like sandstone mining and Player-Owned Ports voyages. Crumble Undead – Enhances damage against undead enemies.

– Enhances damage against undead enemies. Teleportation Spells – Additional travel options to improve efficiency.

The Time Rune is set to provide new strategic options for players, making Runecrafting more impactful beyond just creating runes for combat.

A new Masterwork staff is also in the works, with its design being kept secret for now. This weapon is expected to be a major incentive for Runecrafters, offering a high-tier magical weapon as a reward for those who embrace the new system. Additionally, new leveling benefits will be introduced, further improving the appeal of Runecrafting’s progression.

Jagex has taken community feedback into account by enhancing the Expansive Pouch. Initially planned to hold 44 essences, the final version will now carry 70, allowing for longer crafting sessions without interruptions. Additionally, it will not degrade, freeing up the Relic slot for other useful perks.

While there is no official release date yet, Jagex has assured players that the update is getting closer. In the meantime, you can look forward to smaller quality-of-life improvements, such as boss weapon piece transmuting and interface sharing.

