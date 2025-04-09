Is RuneScape Dragonwilds coming to consoles? (Xbox and PlayStation)

Jagex recently teased its upcoming title, RuneScape Dragonwilds. However, will the survival game be coming to consoles? That’s a somewhat complicated question. Unfortunately, until the deep dive on April 15, 2025, little is known about Jagex’s next title. While the game will be familiar to long-time fans of the classic MMO – and it is set in the same world – it’s a new genre and offers a new way to play.

That’s right, Jagex is entering the world of co-op survival with the upcoming RuneScape Dragonwilds. It will enter Early Access later this spring and will likely be released in 2026. But what about console players? What can they hope for? Right now, the best answer is "hopefully."

Can console players expect RuneScape Dragonwilds to come to Xbox or PlayStation?

Whether or not RuneScape Dragonwilds will come to consoles appears complicated. The answer is yes, hopefully. According to a report by IGN, Jagex hopes to see the game played on consoles in 2026, although that does not provide a definitive answer.

For now, it will only be playable on PC and likely only on Steam. Set on the forgotten continent of Ashenfall, players must survive, craft, cook, and cut down trees – as well as deal with mighty dragons and the Dragon Queen. Whether alone or in a group of up to four, Jagex appears to be diving feet first into the world of survival MMOs.

This does look like a game that would play well on modern consoles, although Jagex must decide if it will work for them. Right now, the official word appears to be “Yes, maybe.” We will try reaching out to Jagex to see if we can get more information about this, although the answer will likely be the same.

RuneScape Dragonwilds will possibly be in Early Access throughout 2025, with the developers saying on Steam that it will remain in this format for “as long as it takes”!

The Early Access build will have the first few regions, some RuneScape Skills, and magical survival spells. There’s more to it than that, though – the combat system, gear crafting, the first Dragon (General Velgar), and some dungeons.

Again, information about the game remains vague until Jagex does a bigger reveal. Currently, that is scheduled for April 15, 2025, at 9 am PDT on Twitch. It’s certainly an interesting prospect, with the new survival game having rich, deep lore and plenty of familiarity already attached to it.

