The streaming industry has seen a massive rise in Twitch streamers. The purple platform has become one of the most popular go-to space for creators to showcase their skills and build a community. Be it esports gameplay or Just Chatting, it boasts some of the most popular streamers in the industry.

In 2025, the industry has seen massive growth and has become more competitive. As of January 2025, there were more than 7.7 million Twitch streamers.

Let's take a look at the top five Twitch streamers in March 2025, ranked by their statistics.

Top 5 Twitch streamers in March 2025, ranked by watch hours

5) Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular American Twitch streamers, known for his comedic IRL streams. He kickstarted his streaming career in 2017 when he created his first YouTube channel. His captivating content helped him build a loyal fanbase on social media.

Currently, Kai Cenat has a total of 16.8 million followers on Twitch. In March 2025, he gained 331,178 followers and reached a peak viewership of 377,317 viewers. He had a total of 6.17 million hours watched on his channel. Kai is famous for collaborating with a number of online personalities and inviting them to stream with him. He has hosted multiple successful subathons, which further increased his popularity in the streaming community.

During his Mafiathon 2 subathon, Kai Cenat broke the Twitch record for the most subscribed streamer on Twitch with 728,535 subscribers. Moreover, he won The Streamer Awards under the "Best Just Chatting Streamer" category in December 2024.

4) HasanAbi

HasanAbi talking about IShowSpeed’s recent visit to China in a recent stream. (Image via @HasanAbi/YouTube)

Hasan "HasanAbi" is a popular political commentator on Twitch. He has successfully built a massive fanbase for himself on a platform largely dominated by gaming content. When he first joined Twitch, he streamed games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption. However, his audience was captivated by his political commentary.

HasanAbi joined Twitch in March 2018. He primarily streams in the Just Chatting category, with a total stream time of 14,791 hours. Currently, he has 2.82 million followers on his Twitch channel. In March 2025, he had an average viewership of 32,288 viewers per stream. His channel boasts 7,071,662 hours watched, and has reached a peak viewership of 53,154 in the past month.

He is known for his charismatic personality and astute political commentary. The streamer often shares his views about current events, global news, and pop culture.

3) Junichi Kato

Junichi Kato is a popular Japanese streamer. In 2016, he resigned from his job in the healthcare industry to pursue content creation full-time. Kato gained popularity when he streamed his wedding reception on Twitch and YouTube in 2022. He gained a peak viewership of 111,196 viewers on the purple platform.

Kato also built a reputed gaming team, Murash Gaming, and in January 2023 they signed contracts for Super Smash Bros. and Valorant divisions.

In March 2025, the Japanese streamer gained 12,762 followers, bringing the total go up to 1.05 million followers. With 8,806,169 hours watched, he reached a peak viewership of 79,628 viewers in the same month. The games he streams the most on Twitch include Apex Legends and Valorant.

2) Zackrawrr

Zackrawrr’s Twitch statistics (Image via @Zackrawwr/TwitchTracker)

Asmongold is a well-known Twitch streamer. He is best known for his World of Warcraft videos and streams, although he has also covered other gaming-related topics. Now, he is streaming on his alternate channel, under the name Zackrawrr.

The streamer was the co-owner and co-founder of the popular gaming orgainzation, One True King (OTK). However, he stepped down from his role in OTK in October 2024. A few months later, in February 2025, he announced that he was no longer a member of the OTK clan.

Zackrawrr boasts a total of 2.05 million followers on Twitch. In March 2025, he reached a peak viewership of 71,606 viewers and gained 13,901 followers. Additionally, his channel had 9,163,364 hours watched, with an average viewership of 13,901. Asmon started streaming on his second channel to stream "lesser effort videos." His top games on the channel include World of Warcraft, New World: Aeternum, and Path of Exile.

1) Caedrel

Caedrel’s Twitch statistics. (Image via @Cardrel/TwitchTracker)

Caedrel is a former professional League of Legends player and is a well-known figure in the esports industry. He started his career as an esports player, but announced his retirement in 2020. Subsequently, he became a professional commentator and Twitch streamer.

When he was a professional player, he was already exploring streaming on his Twitch account. His first-ever stream as a full-time caster was in 2023. Currently, he has 12.1 million followers on his Twitch channel. He gained 52,848 followers in March 2025 and reached a peak viewership of 287,935 viewers. The Twitch streamer accumulated a total of 11,125,565 hours watched, with an average viewership of 52,909 viewers per stream.

Caedrel was the most-watched co-streamer during the 2024 League of Legends World Championship. The games that he has streamed the most on his channel include League of Legends, Elden Ring, and Apex Legends.

