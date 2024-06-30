TwitchCon 2024 Europe: List of events and streamer MeetUps explored

Twitch's iconic TwitchCon event for 2024 in Europe is currently underway, taking place in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event is entering its second day today (June 30, 2024) and Twitch has revealed the schedule of the various activities and community meet-ups that attendees can participate in during their time there.

In terms of Twitch creators, many prominent creators are going to be present at TwitchCon 2024, including Minecraft creator Tobias "Tubbo", Thor "Pirate Software", Tim "EsfandTV", and Anita "Sweet Anita" among many others. Further, the meet-ups include several Twitch communities including the FPS Games MeetUp, Germany MeetUp, Women on Twitch MeetUp, and more.

Here's the details of all that's happening on Day two of the event.

TwitchCon 2024 Europe: Schedule for Activities, Creator Camp, and MeetUps

TwitchCon is a well-known official event hosted and organized by Twitch, allowing not only fans to meet their favorite creators but also be involved in a number of activities with them.

Further, the creator camp within TwitchCon forms an opportunity for aspiring creators to level up their craft and knowledge on how to be better at broadcasting on the platform.

All timings listed in the schedule are in Pacific Time (PT).

During the second day of TwitchCon Europe 2024, the schedule for the activities at the event is as follows:

11:00 am - 12:15 pm: Baldur's Gate 3 Cast Live featuring LEAH @ Glitch Theater

11:00 am - 2:00 pm: Twitch Rivals UltimateChallenge @ Twitch Rivals Arena

1:30 pm - 2:30 pm: Duel of the Doodle Duos @ Glitch Theater

3:00 pm - 4:00 pm: Roleplay Legends featuring MrGibbon @ Glitch Theater

3:00 pm - 6:00 pm: MC Championship @ Twitch Rivals Arena

4:30 pm - 5:45 pm: PixelGuesser featuring Sweet Anita @ Glitch Theater

The schedule for TwitchCon Europe Creator Camp 2024 is extensive, involving topics such as growing one's community through the short-form content usually utilized in social media as well as community moderation tips and tricks.

As per Twitch, the schedule for June 30, Sunday is:

10:30 am - 11:15 am: Grow Your Community: Short-Form Content @ Twitch Talks

10:30 am - 11:15 am: The Art of Engaging Twitch Streams @ Creator Camp

11:30 am - 12:15 pm: Monetise & Thrive: Creator Expansion Strategies @ Twitch Talks

11:30 am - 12:15 pm: Path to Twitch Partnership 101 @ Creator Camp

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm: [Q&A] The Art of Engaging Twitch Streamers @ Twitch Talkss

1:00 pm - 2:00 pm: Custom Code: Extensions & Integrations @ Creator Camp

2:00 pm - 3:00 pm: Making Space: Women's Safety @ Twitch Talks

2:30 pm - 3:15 pm: A Deeper Dive into Brand Deals @ Creator Camp

3:30 pm - 4:00 pm: [Q&A] Path to Twitch Partnership 101 @ Twitch Talks

3:15 pm - 4:15 pm: The Twitch Plus Program: Your Next Step @ Creator Camp

4:30 pm - 5:15 pm: Tools & Tips for Community Moderation @ Twitch Talks

5:15 pm - 6:00 pm: Creator Camp Review: Empowering Your Community Post-TwitchCon @ Creator Camp

Finally, the TwitchCon community meet-ups as specified by Twitch for June 30, Sunday are as follows:

11:00 am - 12:00 pm: FPS Games Meet Up @ Community MeetUps 1

11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Germany MeetUp @ Community MeetUps 2

12:30 pm - 1:30 pm: Minecraft MeetUp @ Community MeetUps 1

2:00 pm - 3:00 pm: Horror Games MeetUp @ Community MeetUps 2

2:00 pm - 3:00 pm: IRL MeetUp @ Community MeetUps 1

3:30 pm - 4:30 pm: Benelux MeetUp @ Community MeetUps 1

3:30 pm - 4:30 pm: Women on Twitch MeetUp @ Community MeetUps 2

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm: Fortnite & Apex Legend MeetUp @ Community MeetUps 1

In other news, certain revelations have been made by Industry insider and game journalist Rod "Slasher" regarding Twitch's involvement in the controversy surrounding YouTuber Herschel "Dr DisRespect".

After the streamer recently admitted that he was banned from Twitch in 2020 due to him holding inappropriate conversations with a minor through Twitch Whisper, Slasher claimed that Twitch had subsequently reported Dr DisRespect to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Slasher had also previously reported that Dr DisRespect had been arrested, however, this claim was later found to be false and Sportskeeda confirmed that no such arrest took place.