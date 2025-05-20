The controversy involving Valorant professional and Twitch streamer Ava "florescent" Eugene seems to deepen as new allegations surfaced against her online. These were made by X user @cowffeeeee, who claimed that the two were involved in "highly inappropriate" conversations, and that florescent "manipulated" her into having them.

X user @cowffeeeee claimed that the conversations took place in 2022. This was when florescent was a minor, while @cowffeeeee was freshly 18, as per the latter's own admission. While claiming that she was attempting to "help" florescent with her life and health, @cowffeeeee said that the former would supposedly "beg" adults to "groom her" while she was a minor.

In a nine-page-long Google Document, @cowffeeeee gave a detailed account of the new allegations against florescent:

"In 2022, a few months after I turned 18, I became fairly well acquainted with Flor and tried my best to help her leave her sh***y living situation, better her mental/physical health, and live a happier life... I ultimately did not succeed in steering her life towards a better place; she would later go on to use these messages to slander my name, claiming that I groomed her. Quite ironic, considering she was the one repeatedly asking me despite me informing her what grooming entailed and stating I wasn’t willing to do so."

Going further, @cowffeeeee talked about florescent allegedly repeatedly asking people of age to "groom her" while attaching a series of screenshots of their text conversations:

"As seen in the screenshots below, Flor has a history of repeatedly begging adults to groom her - while she was a minor - despite multiple friends and myself telling her about the dangers of grooming."

Valorant pro florescent accused of "begging" adults to "groom her" in new allegations

The original allegations of sexual assault against Valorant professional Ava "florescent" came on May 17, 2025, from X user @kar_ie, who claimed (via a four-page-long Google Document) that florescent engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with an individual, who has been given the alias Brick.

In light of these allegations, X user @cowffeeeee has come forward with her own set of allegations about florescent's supposed behavior with her in early 2022, while the Valorant professional was a minor and X user @cowffeeeee was an adult. These allegations were detailed in a Google Document.

Supposedly, these conversations took place while the Valorant pro was in a relationship, which was before her supposed nine-month-long relationship with Brick. Thus, as claimed by @cowffeeeee, florescent was "actively cheating" on her partner at the time while telling others that she was attempting to "break up" with the said partner:

"Additionally, during the months during which these events took place, Flor was still in a relationship with her then-girlfriend; referring to her as an “ex”, Flor would tell me on a few occasions of how she had “her ex” over at her house, even going as far as to tweet a photo of said “ex” in her bed without consent. She would later claim to others that she was “trying to break up” with her girlfriend during this time as seen in a screenshot below, whereas in reality Flor was actively cheating on her.

Alongside, the allegations also featured an assortment of supposed conversations between the two, which took place through direct messages on X. While admitting that the things said by her were "highly inappropriate," @cowffeeeee claimed that she was "essentially manipulated" into saying them:

"I do admit that some of the things I said at the time were highly inappropriate even if I was essentially manipulated into saying them. I would like to reiterate that I simply wanted to help her out and I truly thought that the most effective way to do so would be to play along."

However, @cowffeeeee clarified in a subsequent edit to the Google Document that the allegations against florescent were not made as a means to "garner sympathy," and stated that her conduct at the time of her acquaintance with fluorescent was "inexcusable":

"I did not make this statement to garner sympathy or paint myself as a victim with zero responsibility for the events that transpired. As I stated in the document, I am fully aware that some of the ways in which I conducted myself at the time is inexcusable regardless of context or whether I was emotionally manipulated into them. I had hoped that going public with my experiences would contribute to corroborating Flor's extremely manipulative and sexually inappropriate tendencies highlighted in Brick's statements... I never saw her as anything other than a friend, and I had absolutely no intent of getting into a relationship with her... Once again, I am not deflecting responsibility; my naïveté does not excuse my behaviour whatsoever."

After the original sexual assault allegations made by X user @kar_ie, Brick came forward to give her own supposed first-hand account of the alleged assault, emotional manipulation, and emotional neglect she had suffered at the hands of florescent during their "roughly nine months" long relationship.

