VTuber Ririgaki drama explained

On May 20, 2025, French-speaking VTuber and Twitch Partner Ririgaki "Riri," known for her edgy humor and distinctive "ratgirl" persona, was banned from the platform for reasons undisclosed by Twitch. According to speculations across the web, the streamer was potentially suspended due to instances involving provocative content and derogatory language.

Ad

In the months leading up to her ban, allegations against her flooded the internet. Some, like X user @Teelwi, shared posts from Ririgaki's social media pages and discord community, depicting her supposedly racist behavior.

In one particular allegation thread posted in March 2025, Teelwi shared posts from the VTuber mentioning her use of the "N-word" and her tendency to share inappropriate content with her fanbase, which is alleged to include underage viewers:

Ad

Trending

"Riri's community is mostly minors."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some of the claims featured Ririgaki's posts revolving around Lolicon, a genre of anime or manga that features sexualized depictions of childlike characters, often controversial and heavily criticized:

"She just admitted being a Lolicon and she's proud of it."

Amidst these allegations, some came to Riri's defense, like user @RamblingsNerd, who claimed that certain allegations were leveled by "trolls and cancel culture mobs" against the VTuber to "isolate and further ruin her." Additionally, RamblingsNerd stated that these allegations would potentially convince a netizen new to her content:

Ad

"This would, at a glance, seem convincing to anyone unfamiliar at all to the VTuber. Though evidence suggests that this has been set up by both trolls and cancel culture mobs who'd been trying to go after her for a while now."

VTuber Ririgaki's X account suspended amid the ongoing controversy

Expand Tweet

Ad

Most recently, Riri's X account, @idiotririgaki, was suspended on May 23. Her accusers had been using the account to compile evidence against her, citing the controversial content she frequently posted there.

In reaction, the streamer took to Discord and reportedly posted a message within her community announcing her ban and attributing it to a "big campaign of harassment and cancel culture" while mentioning how exhausting the whole ordeal was for her:

"i got banned from twitter and twitch again because of a big big campaign of harassment and cancel culture. i did a tweet on my alt account if you want to rt/idk what... i'm tired, i really hope to die..."

Ad

On her alternate X account, @Ririgakiclips, she issued a more formal statement:

"My main account got suspended because of a cancel campaign that has been here for 4 years against me. I've been enduring horrible harassment since the start of my Vtubing career, I'm not gonna lie, I'm really tired."

Twitch streamer Asmongold reacts to Ririgaki's situation

Expand Tweet

Ad

On May 21, a day after Ririgaki's Twitch ban, prominent streamer and political commentator Zack "Asmongold" reviewed a post on his subreddit, r/Asmongold, showcasing a screenshot from the r/Gamingcirclejerk community referring to Riri as a "Na*i VTuber.":

"Another Na*i VTuber down, oh my God! They're shutting down more Na*i VTubers! (Reading a comment) 'They think she's a Na*i because there's a picture of her reaching to adjust her webcam...', What is this?"

Ad

In response, Asmon looked at a clip of the VTuber extending her right arm outwards, which many online claimed to be the Hitler salute. That being said, certain netizens reportedly defended the act, claiming that Ririgaki extended her arm to "test her lag" due to microphone issues.

Ultimately, Asmongold was left speechless, letting out a chuckle as he covered his face with his hand.

In other news, April 2025 was considered to be a dramatic month within the VTuber community. Here's why.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More