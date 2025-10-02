What is CaseOh's Gloob Lagoon? Everything to know about streamer's fictional waterpark

Twitch streamer CaseOh is considered to be one of the most popular variety gaming streamers on the platform. From Fortnite to Five Nights at Freddy's, Case has played it all. A recent addition to his repertoire is Waterpark Simulator, which, as the game's title suggests, allows players to revamp and manage their own waterparks. This game eventually led to the birth of the infamous "Goob Lagoon."

The name was suggested by a viewer in the chatbox after CaseOh asked for waterpark name suggestions. The name was finally decided upon after the streamer conducted a community poll, which indicated that Goob Lagoon was clearly a fan favorite.

As time went by, the streamer added to his waterpark's staff and expanded its operations. That being said, managing a waterpark can be difficult, and Goob Lagoon saw its fair share of in-game casualties over time. The streamer's community then started to play with the idea of Case's waterpark being real.

[Timestamp - 45:49]

In early September 2025, fans posted videos, blogs, and reviews calling out and defending Goob Lagoon for its lacklustre safety standards. All the noise eventually caught the attention of YouTuber and lawyer, Law By Mike.

Mike reviewed cases of drowning, improper sanitation, and more at Goob Lagoon. He also claimed that the streamer would face an array of criminal charges, including involuntary manslaughter, for his management of the waterpark. Towards the end, he gave an estimate for how much CaseOh would be liable to pay, considering he owns the fictional waterpark.

Mike estimated that CaseOh is looking at nearly $400 million in damages:

"Based on my analysis of all of these injuries and the 22 deaths that occurred, we're looking at $399.9 million in damages."

This, coupled with the potential criminal charges, could mean that Case is liable to pay over $400 million and face a "3,000-year prison sentence."

"W game": CaseOh ends his Goob Lagoon Waterpark Simulator series

[Timestamp - 42:02]

Goob Lagoon became so popular that a parody billboard aimed at Case, seemingly created by Waterpark Simulator, was seen in real life. The text on the billboard read:

"Have you been injured at Goob Lagoon? We can help."

On September 28, 2025, Case announced that the Goob Lagoon saga would have to close for now:

"W Goob Lagoon, man. Was this the best simulator we've ever played?.. Chat, W episode, great stream. W game too, this was so good..."

In other news, CaseOh announced the launch of an instant ramen line called "Ray-Men Noodles" during a livestream on August 7, 2025, a move that drew attention due to its similarity to a ramen brand recently announced by streamer Ray "Rayasianboy."

