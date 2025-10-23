What did Emil Sutovsky say about Daniel Naroditsky's death? FIDE CEO receives backlash for his comments

Emil Sutovsky, CEO of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), has issued a statement regarding the death of Daniel Naroditsky, and netizens on social media have expressed their dissatisfaction. On October 22, 2025, Emil Sutovsky took to X to comment on Daniel Naroditsky's death, saying that &quot;the amount of love given&quot; to the 29-year-old &quot;post-mortem is unprecedented.&quot; He also asked the community, &quot;Where were all of you when Danya was alive and unwell?&quot;While claiming that accusations against the now deceased Chess Grandmaster &quot;is a separate important matter,&quot; Sutovsky wrote:&quot;Amount of love given to Danya post-mortem is unprecedented. I can't recall anything of the kind. But here is the problem - where all of you were when Danya was alive and unwell? I am not talking now about stepping in when he was accused. Although it is a separate important matter. I know many people find it hard to express their opinion, as the problem is indeed huge, and striking a balance is nearly impossible.&quot;The CEO of FIDE also commented on Vladimir Kramnik's reaction to Daniel Naroditsky's passing:&quot;One thing is clear : the way Kramnik approaches it, simply can't be accepted. And his reaction on Danya's passing is appalling and outright shameful. FIDE is not a court of justice, but we will act within our jurisdiction. However, let's not oversimplify it. It is too simple to focus on Kramnik and forget everything else.&quot;Emil Sutovsky's statement about Daniel Naroditsky has elicited responses from thousands of netizens across social media platforms, including Reddit and X. The community on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit had a lot to say about it.&quot;Sickening tone deafness. His friends were right there, with keys to his house, checking in with him daily, dinner invitations and birthdays. He also goes ahead just speculating the worst, despite it not being confirmed. His community was crying for FIDE to do something about Kramnik, another Grandmaster was open about Kramnik making him suicidal. FIDE elevated Kramnik by inviting him to an anti-cheating taskforce. Absolute clownshow&quot; Redditor user 841f7e390d wrote.&quot;I just dont understand how someone who is braindead enough to sit there and type that whole statement thinking it is a good idea is somehow the CEO of FIDE.&quot; Reddit user eveofwar518 posted.&quot;what an ahole&quot; Reddit user yirtletirtle remarked.FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky claims Daniel Naroditsky &quot;was clearly not at his best in recent months&quot;Emil Sutovsky continued his X post by claiming that Daniel Naroditsky &quot;was clearly not at his best in recent months,&quot; and that &quot;he was not his usual self.&quot; While appearing to confront Naroditsky's friends and close ones, the 48-year-old wrote:&quot;Danya was clearly not at his best in recent months. He stopped appearing as a commentator for one reason or another, he was not his usual self. Now, all those who claim how dear Danya was to their heart, how good a friend they were, where have you been? What did you do? All these Kramnik attacks on Danya happened not this week or month. It was not like a shocking accusation, that killed Danya overnight. It kept haunting him for more than a year, even if there was not much of polemics of recent.&quot;Emil Sutovsky also asked Daniel Naroditsky's &quot;alleged friends&quot; what they did to help him, as well as whether they texted him to ask why he stopped streaming.