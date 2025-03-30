What happened to Albert Chang? Revisiting controversy surrounding LilyPichu's ex boyfriend in the wake of cancer diagnosis

Twitch streamer Albert Chang recently posted on Instagram, talking about his experience since being diagnosed with a rare form of bone marrow cancer in the summer of 2024. He has been dealing with the condition for the past eight months and has revealed that he is currently undergoing chemotherapy to facilitate a stem cell transplant in the upcoming week.

Ad

Chang, who was previously known as sleightlymusical, is the former long-term partner of OfflineTV member Lily "LilyPichu." Their separation became a major topic of discussion in November 2019.

Chang expressed his gratitude for the support provided by his friends and family in recent months. He wrote in his Instagram post:

"I can’t thank my friends and family enough for keeping me alive during this whole ordeal. Definitely a life changing experience, and one that I’m more than happy to talk about, especially if anyone’s interested in being a donor. It could save someone’s life."

Ad

Trending

His most recent Twitch broadcast, which is subsequently the VOD available on his channel, involves him talking about his diagnosis in detail to his audience. Also announcing a hiatus from streaming owing to his cancer, Chang titled the broadcast, "Welp, I got cancer so this will be last stream for a bit."

Addressing his audience in the broadcast, he said:

"I'm getting a stem cell transplant on Thursday of next week, and I have to be in the hospital for, I think, three to four weeks depending on how quickly I'm recovering. Essentially, I'm going to chemo right now to kind of remove my body's defenses so that when I get the foreign donor cells, that my body doesn't attack it."

Ad

Ad

Revisiting LilyPichu and Albert Chang's controversy after latter reveals cancer diagnosis

Albert Chang is known for being a YouTuber and Twitch streamer whose content revolves around music. He has over 279,000 followers on Twitch and more than 500,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Albert Chang was the subject of controversy after revealing he was unfaithful in his relationship with LilyPichu. He claimed to have cheated on her with another streamer named Sarah "avacadopeeled."

Ad

Despite the latter saying she still harbored feelings for Chang, the two decided to split ways. Chang had also announced at the time that he would be taking a break from content creation.

In the comment section of Albert Chang's Instagram post, LilyPichu could be seen expressing her support for him, writing:

"U got this!!!!"

In other news, former OfflineTV member Imane "Pokimane" recently spoke about her experience with her manager in the organization. She said that they disagreed about a multi-million dollar deal, as the manager believed that taking the deal would conflict with another sponsorship that the group had.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback