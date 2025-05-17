What happened to Outdoor Boys? Luke Nichols announces retirement from YouTube

YouTuber Luke Nichols, popularly known for running the channel Outdoor Boys, has announced that he will be retiring from content creation on the Google-owned platform. The majority of the Outdoor Boys' content depicted Nichols surviving in the wilderness, giving survival tips to his audience, and taking them along on his adventurous journey.

Explaining the reason behind his stepping away from content creation, Nichols stated that he wants to focus on being a father to his three sons, who are all interested in becoming YouTubers themselves. The YouTuber is known to often make an appearance with his wife and three sons on the channel.

Announcing that he was stepping away from content creation, Luke Nichols said in his latest YouTube video:

"Hey everyone, this is going to be my last video for a while."

Luke Nichols started his channel back in May 2015, having uploaded over 490 videos on his channel as of the date of his retirement. In his ten years on the platform, he has showcased his experiences surviving the wilderness across countries and continents, covering Alaska, Taiwan, Hawaii, Palau, and many others.

He is also accompanied by his sons, mostly his elder son, Tom, who has started his own channel similar to his father's, called Outdoor Tom. Luke's wife, Rebecca Nichols, who is the Director of Education at the American Statistical Association, has also occasionally appeared on Luke's channel.

In his nearly five-minute-long YouTube video, the creator explained how he has posted 1,110 videos in total, with him uploading to another channel, Catfish and Carp, before shifting to Outdoor Boys. Explaining how his channel's growth and subsequent fame have affected his family, he said:

"My family and I have been viewed about four billion times, in addition to the 2.8 billion views on YouTube. The sheer volume of fans trying to contact me, trying to take pictures with me, or just trying to come up and talk to me in public, could be a bit overwhelming at times. My wife and I, we have real concerns about what this will do to our family, if I keep growing my YouTube channel at this pace."

Further, he stated that there are some unfinished projects for Outdoor Boys, which, if he ends up filming, would be uploaded to his channel at the end of the year in the form of a "big dump." However, this would be his "last video for a while."

