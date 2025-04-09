What is IShowSpeed's net worth in 2025?

YouTuber Darren Watkins Jr. "IShowSpeed", is known for his hyperactive personality and unpredictable reactions that resonate with his audience. The streamer started his career in 2017 with chaotic livestreams, featuring titles like FIFA and Fortnite. He is also known for his IRL streams where he tours different countries and engages with his fans.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, IShowSpeed currently has a net worth of $10 million. The American streamer has seen a massive rise in his popularity in the past few years as his content is authentic and generates viral shareable videos.

Darren has also released some rap songs. One of them, titled "Dooty B*oty", was released on his YouTube channel in 2021. He gained more recognition when the song went viral on TikTok and was featured in several videos.

IShowSpeed's streaming career

IShowSpeed created his YouTube channel in 2016 but did not upload any content until December 21, 2017. His first upload featured NBA 2K18 gameplay with no voiceover, accompanied by some background music. However, he gained immense popularity in 2021 as his channel gained traction due to his energetic and provocative behavior.

Currently, his YouTube channel has over 38 million followers. Featuring 1.5K videos, the channel has garnered a whopping 3,982,067,504 views.

Alongside YouTube, IShowSpeed started streaming on Twitch in 2017 under the same alias. He hit the 100,000 followers mark in 2021. Unfortunately, Twitch accused Speed of violating their Terms of Service several times, leading to numerous temporary bans. However, this helped him gain even more exposure and his followers count went up to 10 million by 2022.

One of IShowSpeed's most viral moments is his chaotic and humorous interaction with Outfit7's Talking Ben. This stream became one of his most memorable and viral clips shared on social media. Additionally, his content revolving around Talking Ben helped revive the title's popularity bringing it to the #1 spot on the App Store in February 2022.

Speed's China tour in March 2025

Starting in March 2025, Darren embarked on a dynamic tour of China, where he went on to explore the culture and captivated his audience with interactive livestreams. He visited some major cities in the country, including Shanghai, Beijing, Zhengzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing, and Changsha.

One of the major highlights from his tour was his collaboration with popular rapper and singer, Jackson Wang. Speed performed his iconic backflip on the Great Wall of China in Beijing. In Zhengzhou, he immersed himself in martial arts at the Shaolin Temple. Moreover, the streamer was praised by his idol Cristiano Ronaldo as the football star stated that his tour was an "amazing trip."

In other news, with his time in China coming to an end, IShowSpeed gave a hint about his upcoming tour. The streamer's next destination is seemingly going to be Japan.

